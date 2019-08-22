Tiger Eye Capital Has Decreased Its Take (TTWO) Holding as Stock Price Rose; Albert D Mason Has Lowered Its Position in Realty Income Corp. (O) by $332,150

Tiger Eye Capital Llc decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 86.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Eye Capital Llc sold 210,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The hedge fund held 33,655 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.18M, down from 243,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Eye Capital Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.19B market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $134.21. About 1.90 million shares traded or 30.45% up from the average. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $2.5 BLN TO $2.6 BLN; 04/04/2018 – Take-Two hosting the very first esports draft today – @NBA2K CEO Strauss Zelnick explains the company’s new venture $TTWO; 21/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Take-Two Interactive Software Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick for an update on the video game space; 18/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Board Size Increases to 7 Members From 6; 21/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Take-Two Interactive Software, Zillow and International Flavors & Fragrances; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 NET BOOKINGS TO RANGE FROM $2.67 BLN TO $2.77 BLN; 05/03/2018 Take Two et al.: Games Trade Group Defends Against Claims of ‘Real-Life’ Violence — Barron’s Blog; 18/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC. APPOINTS PAUL VIERA TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 06/04/2018 – The firm’s analyst, Michael Olson, said Take-Two’s core gamer demographic is much older than the average “Fortnite” player; 29/03/2018 – Lindsay Lohan loses ‘Grand Theft Auto’ appeal

Albert D Mason Inc decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp. (O) by 18.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albert D Mason Inc sold 4,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The institutional investor held 19,892 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46 million, down from 24,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albert D Mason Inc who had been investing in Realty Income Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $72.65. About 718,112 shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Reiterates 2018 AFFO Per Share Guidance of $3.14 – $3.20; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q FFO Was $224.9 M; 27/03/2018 – Realty Income Prices $500 Million Of 3.875% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 13/03/2018 REALTY INCOME BOOSTS MONTHLY DIV TO 21.95C/SHR FROM 21.9C; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP – FFO PER SHARE FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 INCREASED WAS $0.79; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Camden Property; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME 1Q FFO/SHR 79C, EST. 78C; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Sees 2018 EPS $1.21-EPS $1.29; 13/03/2018 – REALTY INCOME BOOSTS MONTHLY DIV TO 21.95C/SHR, EST. 21.95C; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Mid-America, Cuts HCP

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bbt Capital Mngmt Limited Co has 0.74% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Vanguard Group has 0.04% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Norinchukin Comml Bank The reported 0.03% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Swiss Bancorporation has invested 0.04% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Cwm Ltd Liability reported 82 shares stake. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada has 134,211 shares. Rmb Cap Mngmt Ltd holds 0.05% or 20,675 shares. 440 are owned by First Hawaiian Fincl Bank. Highline Mngmt Lp invested in 646,100 shares. Braun Stacey Assocs stated it has 127,488 shares or 0.8% of all its holdings. Moreover, Bankshares Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Aviva Public Ltd Liability owns 0.03% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 42,167 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Fund invested in 0.05% or 2,250 shares. Pension Ser reported 0.05% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Principal Financial Gru accumulated 0.02% or 210,256 shares.

Tiger Eye Capital Llc, which manages about $1.45B and $411.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 40,279 shares to 42,289 shares, valued at $14.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 34,401 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,541 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

