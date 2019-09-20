Tiger Eye Capital Has Cut Its Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) Stake by $3.81 Million as Stock Price Rose; Polen Capital Management Has Raised Medtronic Plc (MDT) Holding by $3.22 Million

Tiger Eye Capital Llc decreased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) by 50.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Eye Capital Llc sold 50,154 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The hedge fund held 49,476 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.77M, down from 99,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Eye Capital Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $79.78. About 110,696 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 07/03/2018 – INTERXION 4Q ADJ EPS EU0.17, EST. EU0.18; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE INCREASED BY 16% TO EUR 0.17; 20/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – ON MARCH 16, ENTERED INTO A €225 MLN UNSECURED SUBORDINATED REVOLVING FACILITY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 10/03/2018 – InterXion Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 17/05/2018 – InterXion Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Adj EPS EUR0.17; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY REVENUE €129.9 MLN VS €110.5 MLN; 16/05/2018 – lnterxion Opens MRS2, Its Second Data Centre in Marseille; 01/05/2018 – INTERXION TO EXPAND CAPACITY IN AMSTERDAM & FRANKFURT; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE EUR 0.15

Polen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 29.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc bought 33,156 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 145,554 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.18M, up from 112,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $149.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $111.15. About 2.02 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500.

Polen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.08 billion and $20.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 1.50 million shares to 6.06 million shares, valued at $819.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 1.94M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10.19M shares, and cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 57 investors sold MDT shares while 422 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 417 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 1.39% more from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mitchell Cap Mgmt Company owns 9,033 shares. Next Fincl Gp Incorporated owns 3,388 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Buckingham Mgmt Incorporated invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 860,000 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Ipswich Investment Management Com holds 0.12% or 3,862 shares in its portfolio. Gargoyle Inv Advisor Limited Company accumulated 1.04% or 9,586 shares. First Allied Advisory Inc reported 20,028 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Founders Mgmt Ltd Co has 15,591 shares. Arrowgrass Cap Prtn (Us) Ltd Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 20,281 shares. Nomura has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Aristotle Capital Management Limited Liability owns 4.85M shares or 2.64% of their US portfolio. Kingfisher Lc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 10,486 shares. Kbc Grp Inc Nv holds 746,411 shares. Northwest Invest Counselors Ltd Liability reported 0.71% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Lafleur & Godfrey Limited Company invested in 6,341 shares.

Tiger Eye Capital Llc, which manages about $1.45B and $480.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 15,249 shares to 57,889 shares, valued at $15.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Madison Square Garden Co New by 25,329 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,974 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

