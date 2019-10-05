Tiger Eye Capital Has Cut Its Holding in Roper Technologies (ROP) by $2.48 Million; Mercury Sys (MRCY) Holder Granite Investment Partners Upped Its Stake by $643,510 as Market Valuation Rose

Granite Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Mercury Sys Inc (MRCY) by 3.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Investment Partners Llc bought 9,193 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.92% . The institutional investor held 245,404 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.26M, up from 236,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Mercury Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $75.01. About 720,398 shares traded or 94.19% up from the average. Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) has risen 104.72% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 104.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MRCY News: 06/03/2018 Mercury Systems Selected as RF Microelectronics Supplier for Advanced Airborne Radar Application; 18/04/2018 – It’s time for fresh eyes on the audit of $MRCY. Thankfully, Under Secretary of the Air Force Lisa Disbrow just joined. We are calling on her objective view to review our findings; 28/03/2018 – Mercury Systems Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 4; 25/04/2018 – Thank you to Bofa/ML for helping to maintain checks + balances on $MRCY. They downgraded the shares with $35/sh price target; 24/04/2018 – Mercury Systems Sees 4Q Rev $146.7M-$151.7M; 18/04/2018 – Spruce Point pleased to release a critical “Strong Sell” report on $MRCY Mercury Systems 50-85% downside risk. Multiple Material Adverse Effects converging on their business in 2018; 24/04/2018 – MERCURY SYSTEMS SEES 4Q REV. $146.7M TO $151.7M, EST. $134.6M; 25/04/2018 – $MRCY organic revenue plunges, and the Company revised full yr est to 7%, close to our estimate of 6.5%, but down from near 10%; 24/04/2018 – MERCURY SYSTEMS INC MRCY.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.85 TO $0.88 INCLUDING ITEMS; 24/04/2018 – We have consistently warned about companies with widening GAAP vs. Non-GAAP results and cannot ignore deal costs for serial acquisitive companies

Tiger Eye Capital Llc decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Eye Capital Llc sold 6,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The hedge fund held 35,524 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.01 million, down from 42,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Eye Capital Llc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $4.65 during the last trading session, reaching $344.73. About 335,276 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Bd of Directors; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Raises Outlook After 1Q Earnings Beat; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – 2018 GUIDANCE EXCLUDES IMPACT OF FUTURE ACQUISITIONS OR DIVESTITURES; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC ROP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $11.08 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – THOMA BRAVO ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL POWERPLAN TO ROPER TECHNOLOGIES; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Rev $1.2B; 20/03/2018 – DAT Unveils Upgrades to Popular Load Board at Mid-America Trucking Show; 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ EPS $2.61, EST. $2.50; 10/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING – DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 23/04/2018 – DJ Roper Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROP)

Granite Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $892.06M and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,003 shares to 74,491 shares, valued at $14.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Insulet Corp (NASDAQ:PODD) by 8,283 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,290 shares, and cut its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.46 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.99, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 16 investors sold MRCY shares while 47 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 50.42 million shares or 12.07% more from 44.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 37 were reported by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management. Navellier & Associates Inc, a Nevada-based fund reported 4,381 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Ny reported 16,682 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 21,645 shares. Putnam Invs Limited stated it has 199,961 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership invested 0.05% in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). Howe & Rusling Inc owns 179 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.01% in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). Blackrock Inc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). Moreover, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Ltd Liability Com has 0.03% invested in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) for 700 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Incorporated Ct holds 46,557 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Miles reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). Wellington Management Grp Inc Llp holds 735,232 shares. Snyder Cap Ltd Partnership reported 237,042 shares.

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 earnings per share, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $328.61 million for 27.10 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual earnings per share reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 19 investors sold ROP shares while 228 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 95.01 million shares or 0.10% less from 95.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Echo Street Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 44,178 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Guardian Life Insur Comm Of America holds 0.02% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) or 298 shares. Alexandria Cap Ltd reported 4,781 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Carderock Cap stated it has 2.48% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Alps has 0.02% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 6,852 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability accumulated 39,381 shares. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank reported 0.1% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). B Riley Wealth, Tennessee-based fund reported 6,314 shares. Synovus Fincl reported 14,035 shares. Choate Advsrs invested in 1,891 shares. Mason Street Ltd Com owns 0.12% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 14,810 shares. Mirae Asset Limited owns 3,328 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Plante Moran Advsrs Llc reported 166 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Tower Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) reported 13,867 shares. Fdx Advsrs holds 0.04% or 2,930 shares in its portfolio.

Tiger Eye Capital Llc, which manages about $1.45 billion and $480.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Guardant Health Inc by 49,945 shares to 75,445 shares, valued at $6.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Evo Pmts Inc by 73,611 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,343 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).