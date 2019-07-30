Tiger Eye Capital Has Cut By $19.74 Million Its Take (TTWO) Stake; Costco Wholesale (COST) SI Decreased By 11.49%

Tiger Eye Capital Llc decreased Take (TTWO) stake by 86.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tiger Eye Capital Llc sold 210,040 shares as Take (TTWO)’s stock rose 16.65%. The Tiger Eye Capital Llc holds 33,655 shares with $3.18 million value, down from 243,695 last quarter. Take now has $13.94 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $123.13. About 1.50 million shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has declined 6.05% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 08/05/2018 – Take Two Emojis and Call Me in the Morning; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Macy’s goes for two quarters of sales growth in a row; 21/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Take-Two Interactive Software, Zillow and International Flavors & Fragrances; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE QTRLY TOTAL NET BOOKINGS $411.4 MLN VS $407.1 MLN; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 GAAP SHR TO RANGE FROM $1.53 TO $1.80; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO 4Q ADJ EPS ABOUT 71C, EST. 63C; ADJ REVENUE BEATS EST; 22/04/2018 – DJ Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTWO); 15/05/2018 – 2K and Hangar 13 Expand Global Development Team with New Location in Brighton, UK; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $2.5 BLN TO $2.6 BLN

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) had a decrease of 11.49% in short interest. COST’s SI was 4.47 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 11.49% from 5.05 million shares previously. With 2.14M avg volume, 2 days are for Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST)’s short sellers to cover COST’s short positions. The SI to Costco Wholesale Corporation’s float is 1.03%. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $279.36. About 761,952 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – COSTCO FEB. U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 7.5%, EST. UP 6.2%; 12/04/2018 – Costco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – As Skin-Baring Season Dawns, SeroVital’s hGH Booster Becomes Easier to Find Through National Costco Distribution; 08/05/2018 – Costco 3Q EPS $1.38; 19/04/2018 – Amazon Prime’s Membership and Retention are Higher Than Costco’s; 04/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES BEVMO’S CFR TO CAA1; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%; 06/04/2018 – Dutch Fund Sells Apple, Microsoft, Costco, AT&T — Barrons.com; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there are no talks; 29/05/2018 – CITIGROUP CONSUMER CHIEF BIRD SAYS WILL PROMOTE NEW DIGITAL BANK ACCOUNTS NATIONALLY TO HOLDERS OF DOUBLE CASH CREDIT CARD, AND CO-BRAND AMERICAN AIRLINES, COSTCO CREDIT CARDS

Among 4 analysts covering Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Take-Two Interactive had 12 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stephens maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 17. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, July 29 by M Partners. The rating was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, February 12 to “Underperform”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $-0.26 earnings per share, down 1,400.00% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.02 per share. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -181.25% negative EPS growth.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity. MEISENBACH JOHN W also bought $727,935 worth of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) shares.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. The company has market cap of $122.86 billion. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. It has a 34.33 P/E ratio. The firm provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold Costco Wholesale Corporation shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 16 analysts covering Costco (NASDAQ:COST), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Costco had 29 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura maintained Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) rating on Thursday, July 11. Nomura has “Neutral” rating and $25600 target. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Buy” rating and $250 target in Thursday, March 7 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, April 17. As per Friday, May 31, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Morgan Stanley maintained Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) on Monday, June 3 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, March 8 by Bank of America. Wells Fargo maintained Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) on Thursday, May 9 with “Market Perform” rating. The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) earned “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan on Friday, March 8. The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, April 11. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Hold” on Monday, March 11.