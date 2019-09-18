Tiger Eye Capital Has Boosted Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $10.47 Million as Valuation Declined; Epam Systems (EPAM) Holder Hartwell J M Limited Partnership Boosted Stake

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership increased its stake in Epam Systems Inc (EPAM) by 0.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership bought 2,865 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% . The hedge fund held 355,262 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $61.50 million, up from 352,397 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership who had been investing in Epam Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $183.01. About 2,717 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 49.89% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q Adj EPS 93c; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS 1Q ADJ EPS 93C, EST. 91C; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Now Sees FY18 Revenue Growth of at Least 27%; at Least 25% Constant Currency; 23/03/2018 – Epam Systems Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Had Seen FY18 Adj EPS $4.0; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SEES YR ADJ EPS AT LEAST $4.11, EST. $4.05; 17/04/2018 – Epam Systems Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SEES 2Q ADJ EPS AT LEAST 98C, EST. 97C

Tiger Eye Capital Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 60.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Eye Capital Llc bought 5,529 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 14,632 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.71M, up from 9,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Eye Capital Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $899.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $5.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1817.51. About 79,260 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/03/2018 – The Information: Instacart’s Blueprint for Fighting Amazon; 05/04/2018 – Greenwich Time: Rumor Roundup: Blade Runner 2? Evil Dead Remake? Amazon Stores?; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Is Said to Test New Ad That Competes With Google, Criteo; 16/04/2018 – Apple Loses Ground to Amazon in Smart Home Deals With Builders; 04/04/2018 – AMAZON WEB SERVICES ANNOUNCED AMAZON SIMPLE STORAGE SERVICE ONE ZONE-INFREQUENT ACCESS, A NEW AMAZON S3 STORAGE CLASS; 27/04/2018 – ATMmarketplace: Westpac adds voice banking via Amazon Echo; 26/04/2018 – Darren Rovell: Sources: Amazon renews Thursday Night Football digital streaming deal for next two seasons at 30% increase,; 21/05/2018 – Amazon Says Japan Fashion Sales to Speed Up as More Shop Online; 02/04/2018 – Dow tanks more than 450 points, Amazon leads tech lower; 15/05/2018 – The change is largely driven by the growth in Amazon’s high-margin businesses, including AWS, advertising and Prime subscriptions

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Tiger Eye Capital Llc, which manages about $1.45B and $480.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 6,765 shares to 35,524 shares, valued at $13.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 63,721 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,220 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership, which manages about $535.54M and $541.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cl C by 608 shares to 28,731 shares, valued at $31.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “EPAM: A Case For Potential Acquisition – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “EPAM Joins Blockchain In Transport Alliance, The World’s Largest Commercial Blockchain Association – PRNewswire” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “EPAM Makes Fortune’s 100 Fastest-Growing Companies 2019 List – PRNewswire” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 27 investors sold EPAM shares while 91 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 47.53 million shares or 0.31% less from 47.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.