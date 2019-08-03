Tiger Eye Capital Decreased Visa (V) Stake by $1.87 Million as Stock Rose; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shareholder Alpine Investment Management Has Raised Its Stake by $2.31 Million

Alpine Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 2.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc bought 22,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 928,638 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.01M, up from 905,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $361.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $112.93. About 10.78M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – Green Dot Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – MOVES- JP Morgan, Rothschild Global, ANZ, DBO Partners; 19/03/2018 – MUNICH RE MUVGn.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT; 15/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – PVH CORP PVH.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $170; 03/04/2018 – Messy Court Fights for JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley — Barrons.com; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Prime Rmbs Issued By J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3; 11/05/2018 – MOVES- JP Morgan, Majedie Asset, PineBridge Investments; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q Revenue on a Managed Basis $28.52B; 26/04/2018 – BUZZ-Slowdown in noninterest-bearing deposits to continue for U.S. banks in 2018 – Moody’s

Tiger Eye Capital Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 7.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Eye Capital Llc sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 153,469 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.97 million, down from 165,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Eye Capital Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $397.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $177.42. About 7.87M shares traded or 14.98% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.

Tiger Eye Capital Llc, which manages about $1.45B and $411.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 34,401 shares to 100,541 shares, valued at $14.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 40,279 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,289 shares, and has risen its stake in Altaba Inc.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 31.02 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30M and $1.94 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 117,467 shares to 1.02 million shares, valued at $120.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spx Corp (SPW) by 153,742 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.93 million shares, and cut its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.71 million activity. $194,242 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was bought by HOBSON MELLODY L on Thursday, April 18.