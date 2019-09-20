Tiger Eye Capital Decreased Take (TTWO) Stake By $384,200; CRYPTANITE BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES (CRBTF) Sellers Increased By 303.45% Their Shorts

CRYPTANITE BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES CORP (OTCMKTS:CRBTF) had an increase of 303.45% in short interest. CRBTF’s SI was 70,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 303.45% from 17,400 shares previously. With 925,400 avg volume, 0 days are for CRYPTANITE BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES CORP (OTCMKTS:CRBTF)’s short sellers to cover CRBTF’s short positions. It closed at $0.0271 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Tiger Eye Capital Llc decreased Take (TTWO) stake by 10.1% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Tiger Eye Capital Llc sold 3,400 shares as Take (TTWO)’s stock rose 23.70%. The Tiger Eye Capital Llc holds 30,255 shares with $3.44 million value, down from 33,655 last quarter. Take now has $14.89 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $130.68. About 443,386 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO 4Q ADJ EPS ABOUT 71C, EST. 63C; ADJ REVENUE BEATS EST; 15/05/2018 – 2K and Hangar 13 Expand Global Development Team with New Location in Brighton, UK; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 NET BOOKINGS TO RANGE FROM $2.67 BLN TO $2.77 BLN; 05/03/2018 Take Two et al.: Games Trade Group Defends Against Claims of ‘Real-Life’ Violence — Barron’s Blog; 27/04/2018 – Giant Food and Wizards District Gaming Announce Partnership; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q EPS 77c; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Net $62M-Net $74M; 04/04/2018 – Take-Two hosting the very first esports draft today – @NBA2K CEO Strauss Zelnick explains the company’s new venture $TTWO; 22/04/2018 – DJ Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTWO); 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile

Another recent and important Cryptanite Blockchain Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:CRBTF) news was published by Wallstreetpr.com which published an article titled: “CRBTF: The New Kid on the Blockchain with Big Plans Ahead – WallStreetPR” on July 23, 2018.

Cryptanite Blockchain Technologies Corp. provides blockchain and cryptocurrency payment processing technology with end-to-end payment solutions. The company has market cap of $1.79 million. It also offers software system for recurring billing and client to client financing by allowing clients to pay for goods and services. It currently has negative earnings.

Among 9 analysts covering Take-Two (NASDAQ:TTWO), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Take-Two has $15200 highest and $9500 lowest target. $135.30’s average target is 3.54% above currents $130.68 stock price. Take-Two had 18 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) rating on Wednesday, August 21. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $14400 target. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, August 6 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Tuesday, July 30. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, August 6. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stephens given on Tuesday, March 26. Morgan Stanley maintained Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, August 6. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $12400 target in Tuesday, August 6 report. The stock of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) earned “Buy” rating by Benchmark on Monday, September 9. The firm has “Buy” rating by M Partners given on Monday, July 29.

Tiger Eye Capital Llc increased Iqvia Hldgs Inc stake by 25,005 shares to 125,546 valued at $20.20 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Gci Liberty Inc stake by 264,965 shares and now owns 1.73M shares. Guardant Health Inc was raised too.

