Tiger Eye Capital Decreased Its Position in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) by $12.96 Million; Wade G W & Raised Position in Intl Paper Co (IP) by $2.02 Million

Wade G W & Inc increased its stake in Intl Paper Co (IP) by 24.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wade G W & Inc bought 43,817 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.15% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 225,443 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.43M, up from 181,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wade G W & Inc who had been investing in Intl Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $45.15. About 1.29M shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 17.32% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 06/03/2018 – INTL PAPER POSSIBLE OFFER FOR SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP; 27/04/2018 – International Paper CEO says takeover of Smurfit Kappa not ‘must-do deal’; 16/05/2018 – International Paper Seeking Talks With Smufit Kappa Over Agreed Deal; 07/03/2018 – MOODY’S: INTL PAPER’S BID TO BUY SMURFIT IS CREDIT NEGATIVE; 16/03/2018 – Brazil merges pulp giants with state development bank’s blessing; 26/04/2018 – International Paper 1Q Cont Ops EPS 86c; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit spurns move by International Paper; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa rejects International Paper’s $10 bln bid; 08/05/2018 – International Paper Declares Dividend; 27/04/2018 – International Paper CEO says takeover of Smurfit Kappa not ‘must-do deal’ [07:55 BST27 Apr 2018] [Irish Times] []

Tiger Eye Capital Llc decreased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) by 66.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Eye Capital Llc sold 196,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.25% with the market. The hedge fund held 99,630 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.65M, down from 295,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Eye Capital Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $74.05. About 347,036 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 9.36% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.93% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 14/03/2018 – InterXion at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 07/03/2018 – InterXion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q EPS 16c; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Interxion Holding N.V. ‘BB-‘ Rating; Otlk Stbl; 07/03/2018 – Correct: InterXion 4Q EPS EUR0.15; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE EUR 0.17; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION 4Q ADJ EPS EU0.17, EST. EU0.18; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Rev $133.8M; 08/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV INXN.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $71 FROM $62; 07/03/2018 – InterXion Sees 2018 Rev EUR553M-EUR569M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold IP shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 316.13 million shares or 0.76% less from 318.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 78 shares. 14,040 are owned by Klingenstein Fields & Com Ltd Company. Summit Finance Wealth Lc stated it has 5,012 shares. Kwmg Limited Liability invested in 45,794 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Peapack Gladstone Financial reported 251,915 shares stake. South Texas Money Mgmt Limited has 930,034 shares. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has 6,397 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership stated it has 4.79M shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Missouri-based Comm Bancshares has invested 0.02% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Palladium Prtnrs Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 5,000 shares. Rothschild Corp Il reported 0.11% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Schroder Mgmt has invested 0.31% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Georgia-based Homrich & Berg has invested 0.01% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 334,951 shares. Shamrock Asset Management has 247 shares.

Wade G W & Inc, which manages about $4.63 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 20,791 shares to 146,246 shares, valued at $7.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 43,474 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,483 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (PFF).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $2.10 million activity.

Tiger Eye Capital Llc, which manages about $1.45 billion and $411.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 78,500 shares to 143,848 shares, valued at $16.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 8,060 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,719 shares, and has risen its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc.