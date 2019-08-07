Tiger Eye Capital Cut Its Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holding by $4.34 Million; Valuation Rose; As Salesforce Com (CRM) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Rmb Capital Management Has Cut by $637,214 Its Position

Tiger Eye Capital Llc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 48.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Eye Capital Llc sold 17,552 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 18,815 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.65M, down from 36,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Eye Capital Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $3.81 during the last trading session, reaching $244.47. About 774,768 shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Rmb Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 11.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rmb Capital Management Llc sold 4,033 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 30,304 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.80M, down from 34,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rmb Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $142.08. About 1.76 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE RAISES FY 2022 SALES GOAL TO $21B-$23B ON MULESOFT; 26/04/2018 – MULESOFT, SALESFORCE DEAL CLEARS U.S. ANTITRUST REVIEW; 14/03/2018 – Genesys Fuels Advanced Omnichannel Routing with New Salesforce Integration; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE TO BUY MULESOFT FOR ENTERPRISE VALUE OF ABOUT $6.5B; 21/05/2018 – Salesforce to Join Global Leaders in Paris for Inaugural Tech For Good Summit, Hosted by President of France Emmanuel Macron; 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT INC – SALESFORCE HAS OBTAINED A COMMITMENT FROM BOFA MERRILL LYNCH FOR A $3.0 BLN BRIDGE LOAN FACILITY; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce quarterly revenue rises 25.4 pct; 29/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Salesforce President Explains Thought Behind MuleSoft Deal; 26/04/2018 – Marriott International Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Capital Appreciation Adds Salesforce, Exits Cisco

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III had bought 6,430 shares worth $1.50M.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 earnings per share, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.58B for 16.21 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual earnings per share reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 selling transactions for $5.97 million activity. Another trade for 114 shares valued at $18,169 was sold by Roos John Victor. Conway Craig sold $32,216 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Friday, February 15. The insider Harris Parker sold $1.03M. Another trade for 5,325 shares valued at $857,751 was made by Weaver Amy E on Friday, February 15. BLOCK KEITH sold $815,800 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Wednesday, February 13.