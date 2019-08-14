Tig Advisors Upped United Technologies (UTX) Holding by $9.52 Million as Stock Value Declined; As Sirius Xm Hldgs (SIRI) Stock Rose, Shareholder Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado Has Lifted Position

Tig Advisors Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 898.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc bought 89,809 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 99,809 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.63M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $128.95. About 2.39M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 04/05/2018 – UTC gains EU antitrust approval to buy Rockwell Collins; 16/03/2018 – United Technologies CEO: A tit-for-tat tariff battle would be a problem for customers like Boeing; 12/03/2018 – Avista/Hydro One in Settlement Talks With Washington UTC Staff; 15/05/2018 – EcoEnergy Insights Launches CORTIX™ – The Intelligent IoT Platform For Buildings; 06/03/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Asks for NTIA Support on Spectrum for Utilities; 23/05/2018 – SBA Administrator’s Statement on Announcement of United Technologies Corp and SBA Joint Initiative; 21/05/2018 – United Technologies Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – United Tech’s Kidde Recall Due to Risk of Failure to Alert to Fire; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING ADDED UTX IN 1Q: 13F; 04/05/2018 – United Tech Board Will Conduct a Full Review of the UTC Portfolio

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado increased its stake in Sirius Xm Hldgs (SIRI) by 29.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado bought 89,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.46% . The institutional investor held 387,698 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20 million, up from 298,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado who had been investing in Sirius Xm Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.08. About 14.45M shares traded. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) has declined 10.44% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SIRI News: 18/04/2018 – SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC – AGREEMENT WITH NISSAN NORTH AMERICA THAT EXTENDS ONGOING RELATIONSHIP FOR FIVE MORE YEARS AND THROUGH 2023 MODEL YEAR; 22/05/2018 – SiriusXM to Launch “The U2 Experience” Exclusive Channel on Friday, June 1; 23/05/2018 – MediaConfidntial: SiriusXM Radio: Exclusive U2 Channel Debuts June 1; 22/03/2018 – SiriusXM and CDK Enhance Connected Car Solutions and Capabilities for Car Dealers Nationwide; 14/03/2018 – Variety: Diplo Launching His Own SiriusXM Channel; 25/04/2018 – SIRIUS XM 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.38B; 15/05/2018 – Sirius XM Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Sirius Minerals’ losses widen, looks to China; 25/04/2018 – Sirius XM Reiterates Fincl and Subscriber Guidance for 2018; 15/05/2018 – U2 Live At The Apollo For SiriusXM

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “UTC sees extra boost from Collins deal – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “United Technologies: Q2 Earnings, Spins, Merger, And More – Bringing Investors Up To Speed – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “United Technologies says Raytheon merger will return $20B to shareholders by 2023 – Boston Business Journal” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “United Technologies: Breaking Down the Breakup – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “United Technologies stake cut at Third Point – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 19,510 are owned by Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Company. Qci Asset Mngmt Ny has invested 0.04% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Royal London Asset Management Limited has 0% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Schulhoff & has 1,669 shares. Cap Invsts reported 6.61 million shares. Glob stated it has 6.38M shares. 2,105 are owned by Garrison Bradford Assocs. Webster Commercial Bank N A invested in 1.03% or 56,109 shares. Wheatland Advsrs invested in 1.42% or 14,425 shares. Franklin Street Advisors Nc, North Carolina-based fund reported 77,956 shares. The Georgia-based Advisory Network has invested 0.14% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). At National Bank holds 0.07% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 4,163 shares. Fruth Inv Mgmt holds 7,357 shares. Argent Cap Mgmt Limited Liability owns 7,397 shares. Advent Intl Corp Ma stated it has 188,000 shares or 0.91% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.29, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold SIRI shares while 81 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 899.77 million shares or 25.50% more from 716.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers Bank & Trust invested in 0.01% or 4,750 shares. Lenox Wealth Incorporated reported 0% stake. Sequoia Finance Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) or 11,000 shares. 10 invested 0.03% in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI). Trust Inv Advisors reported 1.04% in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI). Gsa Cap Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership holds 506,153 shares. Invesco Ltd invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI). Focused Wealth Management accumulated 4,456 shares. Earnest Prns Limited Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI). Valley Advisers Incorporated owns 20,427 shares. The Illinois-based Ativo Cap Ltd Liability has invested 0.81% in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI). Eaton Vance accumulated 103,880 shares. Gotham Asset Limited Co invested in 227,109 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI). Personal Capital Advsr owns 0% invested in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) for 22,864 shares.