Tig Advisors Upped Position in Genworth Finl (GNW) as Share Value Rose; Barometer Capital Management Stake in O’reilly Automotive (ORLY) Has Lifted by $3.81 Million as Shares Rose

Barometer Capital Management Inc increased its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) by 754.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barometer Capital Management Inc bought 9,811 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.93% . The hedge fund held 11,111 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.31 million, up from 1,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in O’reilly Automotive Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.23% or $8.26 during the last trading session, reaching $361.67. About 416,627 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 25.01% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.01% the S&P500.

Tig Advisors Llc increased its stake in Genworth Finl Inc (GNW) by 244.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc bought 716,852 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The hedge fund held 1.01 million shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.87 million, up from 293,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Genworth Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $0.085 during the last trading session, reaching $3.855. About 1.05M shares traded. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has declined 12.88% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 24/04/2018 – GENWORTH & OCEANWIDE WITHDRAW & REFILE CFIUS JOINT NOTICE; 24/04/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL – COS HAVE WITHDRAWN, RE-FILED THEIR JOINT VOLUNTARY NOTICE TO PROVIDE CFIUS TIME TO REVIEW PROPOSED DEAL BETWEEN CO AND OCEANWIDE; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA GUIDANCE PROVIDED AT FY17 RESULTS UNCHANGED; 01/05/2018 – Genworth MI Canada 3Q EPS $1.38; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA SOME SIGNS OF SOFTENING IN CURE RATES IN 1Q; 09/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA SAYS GUIDANCE PROVIDED FOR 2018 UNCHANGED; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH & OCEANWIDE REFILED JOINT VOLUNTARY NOTICE WITH CFIUS; 24/04/2018 – Genworth and Oceanwide Withdraw and Refile CFIUS Joint Notice; 29/03/2018 – Genworth Holdings Inc. CDS Widens 27 Bps; 24/04/2018 – Genworth Short-Interest Ratio Rises 73% to 9 Days

Barometer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.58 billion and $878.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Etf (VCR) by 19,200 shares to 9,500 shares, valued at $1.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Trust Cloud Computing Etf (SKYY) by 16,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,900 shares, and cut its stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (FDN).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 4 insider sales for $35.51 million activity. SHAW JEFF M sold $1.36M worth of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) on Tuesday, February 12. 50 shares were bought by LAURO JEFFREY ALAN, worth $19,000 on Thursday, August 1. $18.72 million worth of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) shares were sold by HENSLEE GREGORY L. BURCHFIELD JAY D had sold 1,500 shares worth $563,880 on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold ORLY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 62.83 million shares or 9.57% less from 69.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jlb Assoc Incorporated holds 1.88% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 22,943 shares. Snyder Mngmt Lp accumulated 5,910 shares or 0.11% of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 6,640 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt reported 3,132 shares. Shine Invest Advisory Services owns 52 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Essex Fincl Ser owns 0.12% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 1,022 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.03% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Massachusetts-based Cambridge has invested 0.84% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Dillon Assocs owns 1.35% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 10,697 shares. Macquarie, Australia-based fund reported 2,098 shares. 2,700 were reported by Bluecrest Cap Management Ltd. Zeke Cap Advsr Ltd Co reported 1,290 shares. Fincl Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Avalon Advisors reported 0.01% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Mcf Advisors Limited Liability Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).