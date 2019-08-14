Tig Advisors Upped Its Genworth Finl (GNW) Position by $2.15 Million as Market Value Rose; Palestra Capital Management Has Cut Its Position in Copart (CPRT) by $62.92 Million

Palestra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 39.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palestra Capital Management Llc sold 1.05 million shares as the company’s stock rose 17.45% . The hedge fund held 1.59M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.16 million, down from 2.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palestra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $76.29. About 1.11 million shares traded. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 37.93% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.93% the S&P500.

Tig Advisors Llc increased its stake in Genworth Finl Inc (GNW) by 244.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc bought 716,852 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The hedge fund held 1.01 million shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.87M, up from 293,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Genworth Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.25B market cap company. The stock increased 15.84% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $4.46. About 14.15 million shares traded or 344.39% up from the average. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has declined 12.88% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 13/04/2018 – GENWORTH FINL INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 24/04/2018 – Genworth Short-Interest Ratio Rises 73% to 9 Days; 17/04/2018 – Genworth Financial Schedules Earnings Conference Call For May 2nd; 27/03/2018 – Leading Brands JPMorgan Chase & Co., Anthem, Inc., and Genworth Financial, Inc. to Keynote at PegaWorld 2018; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA GUIDANCE PROVIDED AT FY17 RESULTS UNCHANGED; 31/05/2018 – New Genworth Website Offers Empathy, Insights to Help Families Navigate the Financial Challenges of Aging; 09/05/2018 – GENWORTH MORTGAGE INSURANCE AUSTRALIA LTD – GUIDANCE FOR 2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED; 01/05/2018 – Genworth 1Q Adj EPS 25c; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA 1Q GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM A$174.1M; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH MI CANADA 1Q OPER EPS C$1.31, EST. C$1.20

Analysts await Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) to report earnings on September, 18. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 33.33% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.42 per share. CPRT’s profit will be $128.30M for 34.06 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Copart, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.15% negative EPS growth.

