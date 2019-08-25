Tig Advisors Trimmed Tronox LTD (Put) (TROX) Stake by $677,600 as Stock Declined; Kestrel Investment Management Has Upped Position in Potlatchdeltic (PCH)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Potlatchdeltic Corp (PCH) by 173.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought 122,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.60% . The institutional investor held 192,800 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.29 million, up from 70,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Potlatchdeltic Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.11% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $36.49. About 211,641 shares traded. PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) has declined 12.55% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical PCH News: 03/04/2018 – PotlatchDeltic Scheduled to Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 3rd; 03/05/2018 – PotlatchDeltic 1Q Rev $199.9M; 03/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – ON TRACK WITH $50 MLN IN AFTER-TAX ANNUAL CASH SYNERGY RUN RATE IN YEAR TWO; ACHIEVED $30 MLN RUN RATE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 28/03/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – AGREEMENT CONTINUES $100 MLN TERM LOAN UNDER TERM LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AUGUST 27, 2015; 10/04/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SR UNSEC RTG RAISED TO Baa3 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S; 03/05/2018 – PotlatchDeltic 1Q EPS 29c; 07/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP PCH.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERPERFORM; 10/04/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – TRANSFERRED DUTIES OF PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER TO JERALD W. RICHARDS, VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 28/03/2018 POTLATCHDELTIC – ON MARCH 22, CO, UNITS ENTERED SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED TERM LOAN AGREEMENT FOR TERM LOAN AGREEMENT DATED DEC 14, 2014

Tig Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Tronox Ltd (Put) (TROX) by 48.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc sold 96,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.40% . The hedge fund held 100,900 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $785,000, down from 197,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tronox Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 7.86% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $7.03. About 1.46M shares traded. Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) has declined 39.03% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.03% the S&P500. Some Historical TROX News: 07/03/2018 – TRONOX FILES WITHDRAWAL NOTICE IN FEDERAL COURT; 10/05/2018 – TRONOX SAYS EUROPEAN COMMISSION TO DECIDE CRISTAL BY JULY 12; 07/03/2018 – TRONOX HAD SUED FTC TO FORCE CRISTAL CASE TO FEDERAL COURT; 09/05/2018 – Tronox Enters Option Agreement to Acquire 90% of Advanced Metal Industries Co.’s Jazan Slagger Operations in Saudi Arabia; 20/03/2018 – TRONOX LTD – STATEMENT OF OBJECTIONS FROM EUROPEAN COMMISSION DOES NOT PREJUDGE OUTCOME OF INVESTIGATION AND/OR NEED TO OFFER ANY PARTICULAR REMEDY; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Changes Tronox’s Outlook To Positive; 09/05/2018 – TRONOX LTD – CO AND AMIC AGREED THEY WILL ENTER INTO SHAREHOLDERS AGREEMENT RELATING TO RESPECTIVE RIGHTS AND OBLIGATIONS AS SHAREHOLDERS OF SPV; 10/05/2018 – TRONOX SAYS MAKING PROGRESS ON CRISTAL, BELIEVIES WILL GET DONE; 09/05/2018 – TRONOX – AMIC WILL CREATE SPECIAL PURPOSE VEHICLE IN SAUDI ARABIA AND CONTRIBUTE OWNERSHIP INTEREST ALONG WITH $322 MLN OF DEBT CURRENTLY HELD BY AMIC; 20/03/2018 – TRONOX GETS STATEMENT OF OBJECTIONS FROM EC ON CRISTAL TIO2 PUR

Since March 6, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 insider sales for $608,667 activity. Hinman Wayne A bought $55,025 worth of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) on Thursday, June 13. 9,615 shares valued at $99,996 were bought by Carlson Timothy C on Tuesday, June 4. Shares for $100,320 were bought by QUINN JEFFRY N on Tuesday, June 4. Shares for $229,000 were bought by JONES GINGER M on Wednesday, March 6.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.19, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 112 investors sold TROX shares while 1 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 356,894 shares or 99.55% less from 79.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) or 45,144 shares. Corsair Cap LP owns 267,606 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 24 investors sold PCH shares while 61 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 57.68 million shares or 1.19% less from 58.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.01% stake. Pictet Asset Mgmt owns 0.19% invested in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) for 2.32M shares. Us Commercial Bank De reported 15,247 shares. Cornerstone Advisors Inc holds 45 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag holds 0% or 87,625 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md has invested 0.01% in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). Sit Inv Inc holds 0% or 2,135 shares in its portfolio. Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Liability reported 8,200 shares stake. Moreover, Arizona State Retirement Systems has 0.02% invested in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). Manufacturers Life Ins Com The reported 0.01% in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) for 21,766 shares. Css Ltd Co Il owns 8,593 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 101,557 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 0% or 3,726 shares.

