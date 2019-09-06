Tig Advisors Trimmed Its Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $16.08 Million; Zayo Group Holding (ZAYO) Stake Held by Davidson Investment Advisors

Tig Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 73.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc sold 144,835 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 51,865 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.76M, down from 196,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $250.11B market cap company. It closed at $138.84 lastly. It is down 26.97% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – TV show ‘Roseanne’ abruptly canceled after star’s racist tweet sparks furor; 01/05/2018 – Disney Parks: Exclusive Tiffany & Co. Jewelry Unveiled on the Disney Fantasy; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Cue Suggests Company Won’t Buy Netflix, Disney for Video; 08/03/2018 – Bob Iger loses symbolic Disney shareholder vote on pay; 06/04/2018 – DISNEY’S NEWS PLEDGE SHOWS MANDATORY SKY BID NEEDED: POLYGON; 27/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 30/05/2018 – Trump wades into furor over racist Roseanne Barr tweet; 12/04/2018 – Disney must make cash bid for Sky – UK Takeover Panel; 04/05/2018 – Disney, Twenty-First Century Fox, Nvidia and more will report earnings; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – ON AUG. 29, 2017, IGER AND RUPERT MURDOCH AGREED TO EXPLORE “MERITS AND FEASIBILITY” OF PURSUING A POTENTIAL BUSINESS COMBINATION

Davidson Investment Advisors increased its stake in Zayo Group Holding (ZAYO) by 9.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Investment Advisors bought 81,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 931,808 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.48 million, up from 850,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors who had been investing in Zayo Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $33.84. About 783,655 shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 26/03/2018 – lnterdata Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber; 17/05/2018 – Zayo Group Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 06/04/2018 – Zayo Acquires Data Center In McLean, Virginia; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO: $500M SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 16/03/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q Rev $649.4M; 11/04/2018 – Global Cloud Provider Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber in Canada; 18/04/2018 – Zayo Closes Acquisition Of Neutral Path; 24/05/2018 – Fairbanks Energy Services Helps Zayo Significantly Reduce Energy Consumption at Three zColo Data Centers; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American National Communications Tx stated it has 0.8% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Drexel Morgan reported 15,992 shares. 11,485 were accumulated by Iowa Retail Bank. Massmutual Tru Company Fsb Adv, Connecticut-based fund reported 3,059 shares. Moreover, Jp Marvel Investment Ltd Liability Corporation has 2.16% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 59,961 shares. Spectrum Asset (Nb Ca) owns 1.74% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 23,287 shares. Callahan Limited Company reported 2.21% stake. Duncker Streett & Communications Inc invested in 22,181 shares. Moreover, Lynch & In has 1.46% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Philadelphia holds 0.11% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 11,341 shares. Illinois-based Pentwater Capital LP has invested 2.47% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Williams Jones And Assoc Ltd Com reported 1.05% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 27,061 are held by Graybill Bartz Ltd. Girard Prtnrs owns 79,619 shares or 1.65% of their US portfolio. Murphy Cap Management reported 82,124 shares or 1.39% of all its holdings.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 32.14 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

