Tig Advisors Trimmed Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Position by $38.80 Million as Market Value Were Volatile; Light Street Capital Management Lowered Stake in Wayfair (W) by $150.67 Million

Light Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wayfair Inc (W) by 92.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Light Street Capital Management Llc sold 1.02M shares as the company’s stock declined 19.79% . The hedge fund held 87,975 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.06 million, down from 1.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Light Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wayfair Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $124.91. About 1.67 million shares traded or 14.24% up from the average. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 19.60% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.60% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 16/05/2018 – Wayfair Partners with PayBright to Offer Flexible Financing Option for Canadian Customers; 08/03/2018 – Wayfair Expands Housewares Offering, Unveils lnspirational Shops, Innovative Features and Faster Delivery for Thousands of Products; 02/04/2018 – Same Group that predicted Facebook fallout predicting a crash in $W Wayfair Stock in 2018. $W is the real tax avoider. Short term target $30; 08/05/2018 – Bloomberg Tax Survey Finds Diverse State Nexus Standards As Wayfair Decision Looms; 03/05/2018 – Wayfair Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Wayfair Earns Top Spot in Email Effectiveness Study; 03/04/2018 – In April, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear a case that could affect the future of online commerce, South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q Rev $1.4B; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 91c; 23/05/2018 – Wayfair 3D University to Accelerate Industry-Wide Innovation in Visual Merchandising

Tig Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) by 39.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc sold 808,241 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.23 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.24M, down from 2.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Integrated Device Technology for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical IDTI News: 30/04/2018 – IDT Extends Leadership in Datacenter and Networking Systems with Launch of Its Latest PCI Express Timing Devices; 06/03/2018 IDT To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences; 16/04/2018 – Samsung’s Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ Smartphones are Powered by IDT® Wireless Charging Chipsets; 30/04/2018 – Integrated Device Tech 4Q Adj EPS 46c; 30/04/2018 – INTEGRATED DEVICE 4Q REV. $224.6M, EST. $222.2M; 04/04/2018 – Xiaomi Selects IDT® Wireless Charging Chipset for MI MIX 2S Smartphone and Wireless Charging Pad; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Norwegian Cruise Line, Integrated Device Technology, Align Technology, Lou; 01/05/2018 – Integrated Device Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 13/04/2018 – IDT to Showcase Latest Technology Solutions at TECHNO-FRONTIER 2018; 09/03/2018 – HMD Global Unveils the Nokia 8 Sirocco Premium Smartphone Featuring IDT’s Leading-edge Wireless Charging Technology

More notable recent Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Will the IDT Acquisition Actually Go Through? – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 11, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “GigCapital2, Inc. Announces Expanded and Enhanced Leadership Team – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “GigCapital, Inc. Announces Appointment of Brad Weightman to Chief Financial Officer – Business Wire” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “IDT Stockholders Approve Merger Proposal – PRNewswire” with publication date: January 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 56 investors sold IDTI shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.62 million shares or 8.60% less from 111.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Inv Group (Ca) holds 0.21% or 10,018 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.2% or 612,048 shares in its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 52,228 shares. 295 were reported by Gemmer Asset Management Llc. Retirement Of Alabama holds 167,973 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. First Interstate Retail Bank reported 2,962 shares. Ameriprise Finance stated it has 437,610 shares. Lmr Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership holds 1.55% or 618,600 shares in its portfolio. Westpac Bk Corporation holds 55,455 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citigroup has 2.57M shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Natixis reported 159,728 shares. Wellington Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership owns 0.01% invested in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) for 451,055 shares. State Bank Of America De reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Kopp Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 4.38% or 110,530 shares. Rech Glob Investors owns 650,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wayfair: Expect Another Capital Raise – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wayfair Inc. Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.4% Yield – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Wayfair Inc.’s (NYSE:W) CEO Salary Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Wayfair (NYSE:W) Using Debt Sensibly? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $423,120 activity. $1.67 million worth of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) shares were sold by Conine Steven. 14,000 shares valued at $1.67M were sold by Shah Niraj on Monday, February 11.

Light Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $928.09M and $1.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mongodb Inc by 75,450 shares to 589,000 shares, valued at $86.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gridsum Hldg Inc by 336,902 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.95M shares, and has risen its stake in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 28 investors sold W shares while 74 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 71.20 million shares or 0.37% less from 71.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt accumulated 0% or 2,157 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 603,035 shares. New York-based Oppenheimer Asset has invested 0.01% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Pnc Fincl Gp has invested 0% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Clough Cap Ptnrs Limited Partnership accumulated 0.13% or 9,880 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Company owns 1,584 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.03% stake. Sg Americas Securities Lc has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Amp Investors Ltd holds 32,601 shares. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department reported 8 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 6,672 shares. Ingalls Snyder Ltd Liability accumulated 0.74% or 104,565 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 0% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) or 11,043 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 2,419 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Spruce House Inv Limited Com reported 20.46% stake.