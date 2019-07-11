Tig Advisors Stake in Tronox LTD (Put) (TROX) Has Cut by $677,600 as Share Value Declined; As J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shares Rose, Holder Laffer Investments Has Trimmed Holding

Laffer Investments decreased its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 0.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laffer Investments sold 83 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,045 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.69 billion, down from 66,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laffer Investments who had been investing in J P Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $369.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $113.87. About 827,224 shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 16/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N : INSTINET RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $118 FROM $117; 28/03/2018 – TURKCELL PICKS BNP PARIBAS, HSBC, JP MORGAN FOR 10-YR BOND SALE; 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Elects New Board Member; 07/05/2018 – JP Morgan downgrades Shake Shack on valuation, cost structure; 06/04/2018 – Ex-JPMorgan FX Salesman Loses Unfair Dismissal Case at Retrial; 23/03/2018 – JPMorgan reveals UK gender pay gap; 02/05/2018 – Yelp to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 28/03/2018 – GODEWIND IMMOBILIEN AG GWD.DE – CITI AND JP MORGAN ACTED AS JOINT GLOBAL COORDINATORS AND TOGETHER WITH BERENBERG AND SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANKING AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS; 09/05/2018 – Black Knight Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Tig Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Tronox Ltd (Put) (TROX) by 48.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc sold 96,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.71% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 100,900 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $785,000, down from 197,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tronox Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.29B market cap company. It closed at $12.24 lastly. It is down 39.91% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.34% the S&P500. Some Historical TROX News: 17/05/2018 – Tronox Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Tronox at Barclays, Chemical ROC Stars Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Tronox 1Q Loss $44M; 25/04/2018 – South Africa’s Exxaro to dispose of remaining stake in Tronox; 19/04/2018 – DJ Tronox Ltd Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TROX); 20/03/2018 – Tronox Must Respond to Statement of Objections by Early April 2018; 20/03/2018 – Tronox Receives Statement of Objections from the European Commission Regarding the Cristal TiO2 Acquisition Agreement; 25/04/2018 – EXXARO TO SEEK APPROVAL TO MONETISE REMAINING STAKE IN TRONOX; 09/05/2018 – TRONOX LTD TROX.N – FUNDS MAY BE DRAWN DOWN ON A QUARTERLY BASIS AS NEEDED BASED, ON A BUDGET AGREED UPON BY COMPANY AND AMIC; 07/03/2018 – TRONOX MAKES COMMENT IN EMAIL TO BLOOMBERG NEWS

Analysts await Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 70.97% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.31 per share. TROX’s profit will be $16.87 million for 34.00 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.18 actual EPS reported by Tronox Holdings plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -150.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Tronox (TROX) Provides Update Regarding Pending Cristal Acquisition; During Partial Shutdown Agency Personnel are Not Allowed to Work on Matter – StreetInsider.com” on January 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Favorable Trade Winds? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 01, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “Tronox (TROX) Shareholders Approve Re-Domiciliation Transaction – StreetInsider.com” on March 08, 2019. More interesting news about Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tronox Limited (TROX) CEO Jeff Quinn on The National Titanium Dioxide Company Limited Cristal Acquisition- Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on April 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “36 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.19, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 112 investors sold TROX shares while 1 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 356,894 shares or 99.55% less from 79.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Corsair Cap Mgmt Lp has 1.08% invested in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) for 267,606 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 45,144 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $534,290 activity. The insider QUINN JEFFRY N bought 9,600 shares worth $100,320. Carlson Timothy C also bought $99,996 worth of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) shares. JONES GINGER M also bought $229,000 worth of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) shares. $49,949 worth of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) was bought by Neuman Jeffrey N.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $2.79 million activity. On Tuesday, January 29 Scher Peter sold $1.96 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 18,679 shares. $599,304 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares were sold by BACON ASHLEY. Petno Douglas B sold 11,659 shares worth $1.22 million. CROWN JAMES S had bought 5,000 shares worth $518,950 on Tuesday, February 5. 3,022 shares valued at $317,310 were sold by Friedman Stacey on Tuesday, January 29. On Tuesday, January 29 the insider Beer Lori A sold $1.40M.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.55 EPS, up 11.35% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.29 per share. JPM’s profit will be $8.28B for 11.16 P/E if the $2.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.65 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.77% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highland Capital Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 308,022 shares. Moreover, Northern Corp has 1.15% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 109,275 are held by Chou Assocs. Connor Clark Lunn Inv Management has 0.48% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 724,198 shares. North Star Asset Mgmt stated it has 14,763 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Quantbot Tech Lp invested in 0.02% or 1,609 shares. Ohio-based Boyd Watterson Asset Mngmt Lc Oh has invested 2.26% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Qci Asset Ny has 2.12% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Pillar Pacific Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 75,190 shares. Wilkins Invest Counsel reported 5,250 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. 7,017 are owned by Sandhill Capital Ptnrs Ltd Com. Bainco has invested 1.49% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Shoker Investment Counsel reported 1.89% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Endurance Wealth Management reported 2.02% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Fulton Breakefield Broenniman has invested 1.74% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chase and Southwest launch credit card for business owners – Seeking Alpha” on June 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “US Attorney Eyes Possible Forfeiture Of Cocaine Container Ship – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2019, Forbes.com published: “JPMorgan Will Return A Record $40 Billion To Shareholders Over The Next Twelve Months – Forbes” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “General Electric Stock Investors Lament The Seemingly Never-Ending Debt – Investorplace.com” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan’s (JPM) Dimon: We’re Going Right at Bank of America (BAC) in US Expansion – Bloomberg, Citing Comments at Event – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: June 25, 2019.