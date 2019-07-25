Tig Advisors Stake in Genworth Finl (GNW) Has Raised by $2.15 Million; Suvretta Capital Management Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN) Has Raised as Stock Value Rose

Tig Advisors Llc increased its stake in Genworth Finl Inc (GNW) by 244.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc bought 716,852 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.01M shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.87 million, up from 293,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Genworth Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $0.075 during the last trading session, reaching $3.975. About 1.97M shares traded. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has risen 6.62% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 13/04/2018 – GENWORTH FINL INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 23/04/2018 – DJ Genworth Financial Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNW); 24/04/2018 – Genworth Reduces National Borrower-Paid Monthly and Single Premium Rates; Introduces Adjustors for Co-Borrower and DTI; 01/05/2018 – Genworth Australia Profit Drops; Announces Buyback; 27/03/2018 – Leading Brands JPMorgan Chase & Co., Anthem, Inc., and Genworth Financial, Inc. to Keynote at PegaWorld 2018; 01/05/2018 – Genworth U.S. Life Insurance Adjusted Operating Loss of $5 M Compared to Adjusted Operating Income of $53 M in 1Q of 2017; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC -CO, OCEANWIDE AGREED TO A FOURTH WAIVER AND AGREEMENT OF EACH PARTY’S RIGHT TO TERMINATE MERGER AGREEMENT; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH MI CANADA 1Q OPER EPS C$1.31, EST. C$1.20; 01/05/2018 – Genworth 1Q Net $112M; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA NEW ON-MARKET SHARE BUY-BACK OF UP TO A$100M

Suvretta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 6289.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suvretta Capital Management Llc bought 50,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 51,119 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.03M, up from 800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suvretta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $978.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $13.82 during the last trading session, reaching $1986.99. About 2.14M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 28/03/2018 – KRUGMAN: SOMEWHAT OF A MONOPSONY SITUATION WITH AMAZON; 29/03/2018 – Here’s the controversial tax practice by Amazon that’s got Trump so upset; 12/03/2018 – Curbed Chicago: Activity at The 78: New geodesic dome sparks Amazon HQ2 rumors; 09/05/2018 – Introducing Amazon Experience Centers; 25/04/2018 – It’s telling that $IRBT iRoomba is down even when they claim strong earnings; 27/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM AND FRENCH RETAILER CASINO DISCUSSING POSSIBLE BRAZIL DEAL; 17/04/2018 – Daily Mail: Amazon in talks with airline Azul for shipping in Brazil; 03/04/2018 – Amazon Music Announces Immersive Programming Experience The Soundboard with Elton John; 16/03/2018 – Betabeat: Walmart’s Move Into India’s E-Commerce Sector Could Pose a Serious Threat to Amazon; 06/04/2018 – Trump claims the Post Office is losing billions because of Amazon, but it’s a lot more complicated than that

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 26 investors sold GNW shares while 80 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 306.35 million shares or 3.24% more from 296.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shelton Mgmt has invested 0.15% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Highstreet Asset Mgmt accumulated 688 shares or 0% of the stock. Envestnet Asset Mngmt, Illinois-based fund reported 34,349 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 97,865 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Co holds 465,901 shares. Nomura Hldgs accumulated 52,257 shares or 0% of the stock. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 3.05M shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Co invested 0.02% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Profund Ltd Co holds 0.01% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) or 56,004 shares. United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Limited Com has invested 0% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Captrust Advsr reported 7,371 shares stake. Prelude Cap Ltd Company has 0% invested in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) for 134,100 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 338,468 shares. Bancorp Of America De stated it has 0% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW).

More notable recent Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays: Cisco’s Acquisition Of Acacia Trades At A 9% Discount – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Here’s Why Genworth Financial Tumbled 20% in February – Motley Fool” published on March 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – July 8, 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – 12 New Deals Wrap Up A Blockbuster Quarter For Mergers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Genworth Q1 net investment income rises 1.7% Q/Q – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Suvretta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $998.31 million and $3.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 406,200 shares to 652,100 shares, valued at $93.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.