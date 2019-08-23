Tig Advisors Position in Tronox LTD (Put) (TROX) Has Cut as Market Value Declined; Cincinnati Insurance Company Stake in Cummins Ord (CMI) Has Decreased by $5.98 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Tig Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Tronox Ltd (Put) (TROX) by 48.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc sold 96,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.40% . The hedge fund held 100,900 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $785,000, down from 197,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tronox Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 7.93% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $7.03. About 924,218 shares traded. Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) has declined 39.03% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.03% the S&P500. Some Historical TROX News: 25/04/2018 – EXXARO RESOURCES LTD EXXJ.J – EXXARO CURRENTLY OWNS ABOUT 24 PCT IN TRONOX WITH AN APPROXIMATE VALUE OF US$476 MLN; 20/03/2018 – Tronox: Statement of Objections Reflects Preliminary Assessment of Commission; 25/04/2018 – EXXARO RESOURCES – INTENTION TO SEEK SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL TO FURTHER MONETISE ITS REMAINING STAKE IN TRONOX LTD IN ORDER TO FOCUS ON CORE ACTIVITIES; 07/03/2018 TRONOX WITHDRAWS CASE AGAINST FTC OVER MERGER CHALLENGE; 07/03/2018 – TRONOX SAYS IT WITHDREW FTC SUIT AFTER EXTENDING TIMING ON DEAL; 09/05/2018 – TRONOX LTD – CO AND AMIC AGREED THEY WILL ENTER INTO SHAREHOLDERS AGREEMENT RELATING TO RESPECTIVE RIGHTS AND OBLIGATIONS AS SHAREHOLDERS OF SPV; 17/05/2018 – Tronox Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – TRONOX SAYS EUROPEAN COMMISSION TO DECIDE CRISTAL BY JULY 12; 20/03/2018 – TRONOX SAYS IT MUST RESPOND TO OBJECTIONS BY EARLY APRIL 2018; 20/03/2018 – Tronox Receives Statement of Objections from the European Commission Regarding the Cristal TiO2 Acquisition Agreement

Cincinnati Insurance Company decreased its stake in Cummins Ord (CMI) by 5.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Insurance Company sold 38,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 606,400 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.73M, down from 644,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Company who had been investing in Cummins Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.90% or $4.25 during the last trading session, reaching $142.43. About 1.02M shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 18/04/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference May 9; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 10.9B RUPEES; 09/04/2018 – Cricket-Australia bowler Cummins out of IPL with back injury; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES, EST. 13B; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS 1Q EPS $1.96; 14/05/2018 – Cummins Buys Navistar’s 50% Equity of Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Co.-Navistar Diesel Engine Co; 01/05/2018 – Cummins In Process of Finalizing Details of Product Campaign; 19/04/2018 – Indy Biz Journal: Cummins considering $3B deal for GE engine business; 27/04/2018 – Wartsila, private equity among bidders for GE’s Jenbacher; 03/05/2018 – CUMMINS INC CMI.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $154 FROM $188

Cincinnati Insurance Company, which manages about $3.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Ord (NYSE:HD) by 81,000 shares to 226,446 shares, valued at $43.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Windward Cap Mgmt Ca has invested 1.42% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Verity & Verity Limited Liability Co invested in 1.02% or 28,144 shares. Moreover, Rothschild Il has 0.14% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 7,696 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc invested in 0.16% or 11,019 shares. Horan Cap Management owns 7,639 shares. 281,388 are owned by Conning. Kopp Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 5,202 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Mirae Asset Global Ltd has invested 0.02% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Ftb Advsr holds 29,372 shares. Moreover, Parkside Commercial Bank & Tru has 0.02% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Moreover, Weiss Multi has 0.13% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Globeflex Cap Limited Partnership reported 3,919 shares. Seatown Holding Pte holds 60,000 shares. Strs Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 5,929 shares.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $608,667 activity. The insider Hinman Wayne A bought 5,000 shares worth $43,985. Another trade for 9,600 shares valued at $100,320 was made by QUINN JEFFRY N on Tuesday, June 4. Neuman Jeffrey N had bought 4,000 shares worth $30,392. 20,000 shares were bought by JONES GINGER M, worth $229,000.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.19, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 112 investors sold TROX shares while 1 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 356,894 shares or 99.55% less from 79.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 45,144 shares in its portfolio. Corsair Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 1.08% or 267,606 shares.