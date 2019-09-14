Tig Advisors Position in Sprint (S) Has Raised by $10.73 Million as Share Value Rose; As Radnet (RDNT) Market Value Rose, Moab Capital Partners Cut Its Position by $10.79 Million

Tig Advisors Llc increased its stake in Sprint Corporation (S) by 105.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc bought 1.79 million shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 3.48 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.89 million, up from 1.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Sprint Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $6.83. About 4.98 million shares traded. Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) has risen 33.52% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical S News: 02/05/2018 – SPRINT ELEVATES MARCELO CLAURE TO EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN & NAMES MI; 13/03/2018 – RadioResource: Sprint Gets OK for 800 MHz LTE Service Near L.A. Before Rebanding is Final; 09/05/2018 – IGEN Networks Announces Medallion GPS Now Available on Sprint IoT Factory; 02/05/2018 – SPRINT: WILL IMPROVE ON CHURN IN 2019; 24/04/2018 – MEDICINOVA ANNOUNCES THE PRESENTATION OF THE SPRINT-MS PHASE 2B TRIAL OF MN-166 (IBUDILAST) IN PROGRESSIVE MS AT THE AMERICAN ACADEMY OF NEUROLOGY (AAN) 70TH ANNUAL MEETING PLENARY SESSION WITH; 26/04/2018 – Exclusive: T-Mobile, Sprint make progress in talks, aim for deal next week; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile CEO Sees Three Reasons Sprint Deal Gets Regulatory Approval (Video); 13/04/2018 – Sprint and FlixLatino Join Forces to Provide Spanish-Language Entertainment to Customers; 26/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint aim to complete deal talks as early as next week: Report; 24/04/2018 – MediciNova Announces the Presentation of the SPRINT-MS Phase 2b Trial of MN-166 (ibudilast) in Progressive MS at the American Academy of Neurology (AAN) 70th Annual Meeting Plenary Session with Additional Imaging Data

Moab Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Radnet Inc (RDNT) by 36.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moab Capital Partners Llc sold 830,168 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.84% . The hedge fund held 1.45M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.99M, down from 2.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moab Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Radnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $758.43M market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $15.13. About 228,371 shares traded. RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) has risen 9.93% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.93% the S&P500. Some Historical RDNT News: 21/04/2018 – DJ RadNet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RDNT); 08/03/2018 – RadNet 4Q Rev $235.6M; 16/05/2018 – RadNet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – RADNET INC SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA $140 MLN – $150 MLN; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns RadNet Inc. ‘B’ Rtg, Stable Outlook; 20/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS RADNET INC. TO RATING ‘B’; 05/04/2018 – RadNet Becomes the Largest Outpatient Imaging Operator in the Greater Fresno, California Area with the Acquisition of Five Imag; 20/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS RADNET INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B’; 08/03/2018 RadNet 4Q Loss/Shr 15c; 22/03/2018 – Comvest Credit Partners Announces Investment in American Physician Partners, Inc

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.66, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold S shares while 106 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 541.59 million shares or 10.06% more from 492.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Quantum Mgmt holds 0.12% or 33,724 shares in its portfolio. Qs Investors Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 39,438 shares in its portfolio. Royal London Asset Ltd has invested 0.02% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). 235,059 were accumulated by Aviva Pcl. Tudor Invest Corp Et Al holds 30,174 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bb&T Secs Limited reported 0% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Goldman Sachs has 0.03% invested in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) for 16.49M shares. Fmr Lc reported 30.16 million shares stake. Bessemer Group reported 5,632 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Royal State Bank Of Canada holds 0.01% or 1.90 million shares in its portfolio. Cibc Savings Bank Usa stated it has 116,892 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Natixis holds 0.05% or 884,669 shares. Css Lc Il owns 156,028 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Inc, Missouri-based fund reported 200 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 70,968 shares.

Tig Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.62 billion and $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 28,958 shares to 19,000 shares, valued at $5.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

