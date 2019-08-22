Tig Advisors Position in Red Hat (RHT) Boosted as Market Value Were Volatile; Red Hat (RHT) Position Lifted by Yakira Capital Management Inc

Yakira Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 265.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yakira Capital Management Inc bought 70,800 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 97,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.81 million, up from 26,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 07/05/2018 – Lufthansa Technik Builds its Digital Future with Red Hat; 27/03/2018 – Tech Today: Zuck’s Parliament Fail, Cheers for Lam Research, Red Hat Targets Soar — Barron’s Blog; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Red Hat, Exits Ulta Beauty; 03/05/2018 – Dir Albrecht Gifts 435 Of Red Hat Inc; 21/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $135; RATING OUTPERFORM; 07/05/2018 – RED HAT APPOINTS ALFRED W. ZOLLAR TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT 4Q REV. $772M, EST. $761.9M; 19/04/2018 – Red Hat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – Red Hat Accelerates Software-Defined Storage Adoption with Red Hat Storage One; 26/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: RHT, ANAB & more

Tig Advisors Llc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 38.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc bought 447,017 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.60M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $292.50M, up from 1.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 10/04/2018 – Red Hat Strengthens Hybrid Cloud’s Backbone with Latest Version of Red Hat Enterprise Linux; 30/05/2018 – CARAHSOFT GETS DOD BLANKET BUY PACT FOR RHT SOFTWARE, SERVICES; 03/05/2018 – HPE Announces Collaboration with Red Hat to Optimize and Accelerate Containers in Production; 07/05/2018 – RED HAT APPOINTS ALFRED W. ZOLLAR TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat Brings Cloud-Native Capabilities to Software Partner Ecosystem with Kubernetes Operators; 18/05/2018 – Emergent, LLC Exclusively Awarded Small Business DoD Enterprise Software Initiative Contract To Provide Red Hat Solutions; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat and Juniper Networks Expand Collaboration to Provide a Simplified and More Secure Path to Multicloud; 08/05/2018 – NeuVector Extends Red Hat OpenShift Availability with Role-Based Access Controls for Automated Run-time Container Security; 28/03/2018 – Nexenta Achieves Certification for Red Hat OpenStack Platform Certification; 30/05/2018 – Carahsoft Awarded U.S. Department of Defense Blanket Purchase Agreement for Red Hat Software and Services

Yakira Capital Management Inc, which manages about $188.00 million and $349.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cornerstone Total Rtrn Fd In (CRF) by 163,311 shares to 789,109 shares, valued at $9.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Morgan Stanley India Invs Fd (IIF) by 17,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,977 shares, and cut its stake in Royce Value Tr Inc (NYSE:RVT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Finance holds 33,759 shares. Smithfield Trust has 0.01% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 617 shares. Ashfield Capital Prns Lc stated it has 0.44% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Advisory Alpha Llc owns 171 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Carlson Limited Partnership holds 6.42% or 1.98M shares. Vestor Cap Llc stated it has 224 shares. Daiwa Secs Grp holds 0.01% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) or 6,897 shares. Boothbay Fund Limited Liability Co reported 75,601 shares. Highbridge Mgmt Ltd has 45,000 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Wellington Management Group Limited Liability Partnership reported 80,084 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Co accumulated 14.36 million shares or 0.28% of the stock. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 148,373 shares. Capital Guardian Trust has 0% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 770 shares. Bokf Na holds 0.04% or 10,062 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al invested in 0.39% or 51,154 shares.