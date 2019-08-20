Tig Advisors Position in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Has Trimmed as Share Price Were Volatile; Mount Lucas Management LP Increases Position in Marathon Petroleum (MPC)

Tig Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) by 39.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc sold 808,241 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.23 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.24M, down from 2.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Integrated Device Technology for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Mount Lucas Management Lp increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) by 19.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mount Lucas Management Lp bought 20,909 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 128,694 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.70 million, up from 107,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mount Lucas Management Lp who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $46.8. About 2.91 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 22/03/2018 – Nigeria’s Senate Approves MPC Members to Resume Policy Setting; 21/03/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS TO MOVE TO OSLO MAIN BOARD FROM AXESS; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DHOLAKIA SAYS HARDLY ANY EVIDENCE ON EMPLOYMENT GROWTH PICKING UP TO A LEVEL THAT WOULD PUT UPWARD PRESSURE ON WAGE GROWTH-MINUTES; 14/03/2018 – MPC – PARTNERSHIP TO CULTIVATE DISTRIBUTED GENERATION AND UTILITY SCALE SOLAR PV AND WIND RENEWABLE ENERGY PRODUCTS IN COLOMBIA; 26/03/2018 – Ghana MPC Statement on Rate Cut to 18%: Bank of Ghana Link; 08/05/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY TEXAS REFINERY OUT OF PRODUCTION DUE TO POWER OUTAGES; 30/04/2018 – MPC BOARD APPROVED AN INCREMENTAL $5B OF BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND MPC’S VLIEGHE SAYS l DON’T THINK l HAVE A BIG DIFFERENCE WITH THE CENTRAL VIEW OF THE MPC; 10/04/2018 – SARB SAYS MPC `NOT COMMITTING TO A RATE-CUTTING CYCLE’; 25/03/2018 – ORR: RBNZ AND ADVISORY PANEL AGAINST TREASURY OFFICIAL ON MPC

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Verity And Verity Lc, a South Carolina-based fund reported 4,066 shares. American National Tx holds 0.2% or 62,872 shares. Lpl Fin Ltd Liability Co invested in 133,194 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Capital Advisors accumulated 150 shares or 0% of the stock. Putnam Invests Lc invested in 414,683 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Kempen Capital Nv owns 0.12% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 21,185 shares. Fortress Invest Grp Lc accumulated 217,250 shares. Hilltop invested in 0.08% or 6,290 shares. Florida-based Finemark Natl Bank has invested 0.47% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.18% or 227,252 shares in its portfolio. Swift Run Capital Ltd Llc accumulated 188,030 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board owns 0.2% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 1.17M shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.04% stake. Bessemer Gru holds 293,424 shares.

Mount Lucas Management Lp, which manages about $1.44 billion and $604.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares 1 (SHY) by 1.25 million shares to 633,210 shares, valued at $53.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS) by 166,598 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 142,268 shares, and cut its stake in Utilities Select Sector Spdr (XLU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 56 investors sold IDTI shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.62 million shares or 8.60% less from 111.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Mngmt, New York-based fund reported 26,287 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) for 48,983 shares. Bokf Na has 9,094 shares. Kennedy Cap Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.14% or 11,192 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama accumulated 167,973 shares. State Teachers Retirement System owns 171,113 shares. Qs has invested 0.02% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 4,394 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 21,291 shares. Prudential holds 0% or 18,760 shares. Twin Securities Incorporated accumulated 187,400 shares. Perella Weinberg Prtnrs Capital Ltd Partnership invested in 0.43% or 184,615 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has 0% invested in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI).