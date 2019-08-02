Tig Advisors Position in Genworth Finl (GNW) Raised by $1.41 Million; Barr E S & Co Has Decreased Nike Cl B (NKE) Position by $436,380 as Market Value Rose

Tig Advisors Llc increased its stake in Genworth Finl Inc (GNW) by 119.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc bought 351,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The hedge fund held 644,990 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.01 million, up from 293,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Genworth Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.91. About 3.12M shares traded. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has declined 12.88% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA SOME SIGNS OF SOFTENING IN CURE RATES IN 1Q; 24/04/2018 – Genworth Reduces National Borrower-Paid Monthly and Single Premium Rates; Introduces Adjustors for Co-Borrower and DTI; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC – CO AND OCEANWIDE DISCUSSING OPTIONS FOR REDUCING DEBT; 24/04/2018 – Genworth to Provide Cfius Additional Time to Review and Discuss the Proposed Transaction Between Genworth and Oceanwide; 01/05/2018 – Genworth MI Canada 3Q Rev $1.12B; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH & OCEANWIDE EXTEND MERGER PACT TO JULY 1; 01/05/2018 – Genworth MI Canada 3Q EPS $1.38; 01/05/2018 – Genworth Australia Profit Drops; Announces Buyback; 27/03/2018 – Genworth and Oceanwide Extend Merger Agreement; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 25C, EST. 27C

Barr E S & Co decreased its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NKE) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barr E S & Co sold 5,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 258,539 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.77 million, down from 263,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barr E S & Co who had been investing in Nike Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $130.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.38% or $2.91 during the last trading session, reaching $83.12. About 7.42 million shares traded or 14.34% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 15/03/2018 – Nike, Inc. Announces That Mark Parker Will Continue as Chairman, President and CEO beyond 2020; 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers lnsurance®; 04/05/2018 – PUMA SAYS IT HAS NOT VIOLATED NIKE’S PATENTS; 13/05/2018 – Guardian (NG): NFF to renew improved Nike deal before World Cup; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q ADJ. EPS 68C EXCLUDING TAX EFFECT, EST. 53C; 08/05/2018 – 4 More Nike Executives Are Out Amid Inquiry Into Harassment Allegations; 29/05/2018 – Tennis-Royal wedding guest Serena blushes at timing of “Queen is back” ad; 16/04/2018 – NIKE INC’S VP OF DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION ANTOINE ANDREWS HAS LEFT COMPANY- SPOKESWOMAN; 23/05/2018 – The NFL and Nike have signed a giant 10-year deal with online retailer Fanatics; 04/05/2018 – Multiple executives have left Nike in recent months because of reports of inappropriate behavior and poor workplace conduct

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $12.30 million activity.

Barr E S & Co, which manages about $978.77 million and $965.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 21,736 shares to 32,654 shares, valued at $2.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 103,186 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.99M shares, and has risen its stake in Moody’s Corp (NYSE:MCO).

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Share Price Is Up 121% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Should Investors Know About The Future Of NIKE, Inc.’s (NYSE:NKE)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Athletics Retail Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “US Indexes Close Lower Thursday With China Tariff Announcement – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nike looks to capitalize on World Cup buzz – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Securities reported 8,355 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. 296,614 were accumulated by Johnson Inv Counsel. Bridges Invest Management has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Optimum has 0.62% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 22,571 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As holds 0% or 1.05 million shares in its portfolio. 3.31 million were reported by Harding Loevner Ltd Partnership. Hillsdale Invest holds 0% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 640 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 13.18 million shares. Moors Cabot Inc accumulated 0.36% or 65,130 shares. Cambridge Advisors Incorporated has 0.36% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 12,412 shares. Schmidt P J Investment has invested 1.12% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Barrett Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.12% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 21,318 shares. Vigilant Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 173,474 shares. National Bank & Trust Pictet & Cie (Asia) has 7.04% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Bluecrest Capital Mgmt Limited invested in 0.04% or 13,301 shares.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 29.27 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.