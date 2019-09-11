Tig Advisors Lifted Its United Technologies (UTX) Position; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position Held by Glenview State Bank Trust

Tig Advisors Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 898.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc bought 89,809 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 99,809 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.63M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $133.87. About 144,584 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 12/03/2018 – WASHINGTON UTC STAFF, AVISTA/HYDRO ONE IN SETTLEMENT TALKS; 17/04/2018 – UTC AEROSPACE SIGNS 8-YEAR NACELLE MRO CONTRACT EXTENSION; 12/03/2018 – Space Weather: G1 Watch for 14 and 15 March, 2018 UTC Days; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTS FORECAST; 05/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney wins JetBlue engine order; 23/03/2018 – United Technologies Wins $239.7 Million U.S. Navy Contract; 15/05/2018 – Arrowgrass Adds Booking, Exits United Technologies: 13F; 20/03/2018 – UTX: Breaking: Pratt & Whitney will start supplying spare engines for Airbus A320neos to IndiGo from tomorrow. Pratt tells IndiGo grounded planes will fly again in 40 days. Meanwhile, IndiGo has lost more than $600 million in market value this month; 10/04/2018 – Triumph Product Support Announces LTA Extension with Pratt & Whitney; 03/05/2018 – Otis Finalizes Contract for Major Willis Tower Modernization Project

Glenview State Bank Trust increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 74.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview State Bank Trust bought 172 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 402 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $716,000, up from 230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $869.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $6.36 during the last trading session, reaching $1814.19. About 345,662 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/03/2018 – MyAllies News: $AMZN Amazon and CBS Corporation Announce Content Licensing Agreement for Prime Instant Video To Be; 07/04/2018 – One of the central arguments in Trump’s attacks on Amazon is all wrong – and it’s Citigroup’s fault; 09/03/2018 – Amazon will roll out the Prime Pantry subscription gradually; 20/03/2018 – Amazon’s secretive medical group is interested in health tech for older people, has talked with AARP; 02/04/2018 – Dow drops 300 points, Amazon leads tech lower; 27/03/2018 – lohud.com: Exclusive: Rochester’s Amazon bid included $700M in local tax breaks; 28/05/2018 – Phys.Org.com: Amazon’s finance ambitions are said to draw attention from Fed; 19/03/2018 – John Oliver’s spoof book about Mike Pence’s bunny pushed Comey’s book out of the top spot on Amazon; 07/03/2018 – Amazon Widens War With Walmart for Low-Income Shoppers; 15/03/2018 – Amazon’s Tokyo headquarters raided

