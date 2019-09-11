Tig Advisors Increases Position in Genworth Finl (GNW); Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Has Decreased Its Position in Cisco Sys (CSCO) by $359,694 as Stock Declined

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 12.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank sold 6,661 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 45,148 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44 million, down from 51,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $50.03. About 17.50 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Tig Advisors Llc increased its stake in Genworth Finl Inc (GNW) by 119.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc bought 351,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The hedge fund held 644,990 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.01 million, up from 293,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Genworth Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $4.51. About 2.79M shares traded. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has declined 12.88% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 09/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA SAYS GUIDANCE PROVIDED FOR 2018 UNCHANGED; 24/04/2018 – Genworth: Cfius to Proceed Directly to a 45-Day Investigation Period Following a One-Day Review Period; 24/04/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL – COS HAVE WITHDRAWN, RE-FILED THEIR JOINT VOLUNTARY NOTICE TO PROVIDE CFIUS TIME TO REVIEW PROPOSED DEAL BETWEEN CO AND OCEANWIDE; 24/04/2018 – Genworth to Provide Cfius Additional Time to Review and Discuss the Proposed Transaction Between Genworth and Oceanwide; 13/04/2018 – GENWORTH FINL INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 31/05/2018 – New Genworth Website Offers Empathy, Insights to Help Families Navigate the Financial Challenges of Aging; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED A$67.4M; 01/05/2018 – Genworth 1Q Adj EPS 25c; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC – CO AND OCEANWIDE DISCUSSING OPTIONS FOR REDUCING DEBT; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH & OCEANWIDE EXTEND MERGER PACT TO JULY 1

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 26 investors sold GNW shares while 80 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 306.35 million shares or 3.24% more from 296.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. James Inv Research, a Ohio-based fund reported 246,020 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Company accumulated 337,676 shares. The New York-based Adirondack Mgmt has invested 1.08% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Gam Ag holds 0.06% or 388,081 shares in its portfolio. Financial Bank Of America De owns 870,416 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) for 340,006 shares. Investors Asset Of Georgia Ga Adv reported 18,000 shares. Barclays Pcl has invested 0% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Mount Vernon Assocs Md owns 35,800 shares. Comerica State Bank holds 0.01% or 332,182 shares. The Germany-based Deutsche Bankshares Ag has invested 0% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Wells Fargo Co Mn owns 1.08M shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.01% or 198,012 shares. Oakbrook Invs Lc has 17,350 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Whittier Co owns 111 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sns Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 17,934 shares. Birmingham Management Communications Inc Al invested in 0.25% or 10,135 shares. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Limited Liability Com holds 0.28% or 11,244 shares. Thomasville Fincl Bank invested in 20,763 shares. Martin And Tn stated it has 0.78% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Sunbelt Inc reported 1.46% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cardinal Capital Mgmt owns 126,061 shares for 1.94% of their portfolio. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans, a Minnesota-based fund reported 8.60 million shares. The South Carolina-based Ccm Inv Advisers Llc has invested 2.47% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 14.95 million are held by Aqr Capital Limited Liability Corp. Professional Advisory Service Incorporated stated it has 7,578 shares. Lakeview Capital Prtn Ltd owns 22,201 shares or 0.74% of their US portfolio. Lmr Prtn Limited Liability Partnership has 0.05% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Gateway Advisory Lc holds 0.06% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 4,624 shares. Associated Banc owns 316,661 shares for 0.99% of their portfolio.

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank, which manages about $674.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 2,997 shares to 222,377 shares, valued at $63.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 1,378 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,118 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.05 billion for 16.90 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.