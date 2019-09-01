Tig Advisors Increases Holding in United Technologies (UTX); Dollar Tree (DLTR) Shareholder Forte Capital Raised Its Stake by $433,125 as Stock Value Declined

Forte Capital Llc increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 14.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forte Capital Llc bought 4,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 33,257 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.49M, up from 29,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forte Capital Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.95% or $3.86 during the last trading session, reaching $101.53. About 3.52M shares traded or 64.38% up from the average. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 05/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Dollar Tree $Benchmark; 2NC1 FRN, 5Y, 7Y, 10Y; 21/03/2018 – EEOC: Dollar Tree Stores Sued by EEOC For Pregnancy Discrimination; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree, Inc. Earnings Call Telephone Number Correction; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – DURING QUARTER, COMPANY OPENED 137 STORES, EXPANDED OR RELOCATED 8 STORES, AND CLOSED 46 STORES; 29/03/2018 – Americold Appoints Jim Snyder Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Capital Buys New 2.7% Position in Dollar Tree; 09/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $106; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree Lowers Full-Year Outlook — Earnings Review; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Weighs on Discounters — Market Mover; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Appoints Jeffrey Naylor to Its Board of Directors

Tig Advisors Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 898.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc bought 89,809 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 99,809 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.63M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $130.24. About 2.18M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 21/05/2018 – PIETRO ROSA TBM – SIGNED 10-YEAR, LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH PRATT & WHITNEY; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SAYS ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL TO CLOSE IN MONTH OR TWO; 30/05/2018 – Otis Signs Historic Escalator Contract with SNCF French Rail; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates United Technologies’ Proposed Sr. Unsecured Notes; 04/05/2018 – Loeb and United Technologies spar over break-up; 18/05/2018 – United Technologies to Sell Ice Cream-Machine Manufacturer for $1 Billion; 04/05/2018 – United Tech Board Will Conduct a Full Review of the UTC Portfolio; 20/03/2018 – UTX: Breaking: Pratt & Whitney will start supplying spare engines for Airbus A320neos to IndiGo from tomorrow. Pratt tells IndiGo grounded planes will fly again in 40 days. Meanwhile, IndiGo has lost more than $600 million in market value this month; 04/05/2018 – Hedge fund Third Point pushes United Tech to break up; 21/05/2018 – UTC Aerospace Systems Unveils Lightweight, Laser-Compliant Optical Payload For Unmanned Aerial Systems

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Puzo Michael J accumulated 2.61% or 51,835 shares. Barrett Asset Management Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 67,258 shares. Gm Advisory Gp, a New York-based fund reported 1,940 shares. Motco has invested 0.55% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Edmp Inc holds 28,828 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Co invested in 26,513 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Wg Shaheen And Dba Whitney And owns 70,440 shares. Cornercap Inv Counsel invested in 0.29% or 16,001 shares. Moreover, Allstate Corporation has 0.13% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Confluence Investment Mngmt Ltd invested in 346,703 shares or 0.76% of the stock. Glenview Fincl Bank Trust Dept invested in 0.14% or 2,468 shares. Intersect Capital Ltd Llc owns 2,362 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. 3,858 were accumulated by Pekin Hardy Strauss. Shayne And Communications Ltd Com owns 13,069 shares. Congress Asset Ma accumulated 5,432 shares.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $99,980 activity.

Forte Capital Llc, which manages about $660.10 million and $277.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 12,348 shares to 43,007 shares, valued at $2.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.