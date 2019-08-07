Tig Advisors Increased Position in Genworth Finl (GNW) by $2.15 Million; Starbucks (SBUX) Stock Price Rose While Pictet Bank & Trust LTD Has Boosted Position by $325,600

Tig Advisors Llc increased its stake in Genworth Finl Inc (GNW) by 244.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc bought 716,852 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The hedge fund held 1.01 million shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.87 million, up from 293,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Genworth Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.9. About 897,516 shares traded. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has declined 12.88% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 25C, EST. 27C; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC – CO AND OCEANWIDE DISCUSSING OPTIONS FOR REDUCING DEBT; 23/04/2018 – DJ Genworth Financial Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNW); 27/03/2018 – Genworth: Transaction Approved by Australia Regulator; 24/04/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL – IN CONNECTION WITH RE-FILING, CFIUS AGREED TO PROCEED DIRECTLY TO 45-DAY INVESTIGATION PERIOD FOLLOWING A 1-DAY REVIEW PERIOD; 01/05/2018 – Genworth 1Q Net $112M; 24/04/2018 – GENWORTH & OCEANWIDE WITHDRAW & REFILE CFIUS JOINT NOTICE; 09/05/2018 – GENWORTH MORTGAGE INSURANCE AUSTRALIA LTD – GUIDANCE FOR 2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA NEW ON-MARKET SHARE BUY-BACK OF UP TO A$100M; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA GUIDANCE PROVIDED AT FY17 RESULTS UNCHANGED

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 140.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd bought 4,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 7,542 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $561,000, up from 3,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $95.48. About 3.55M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 12/03/2018 – Starbucks Enters Licensing Agreement with SouthRock to Drive Next Wave of Profitable Growth in Brazil; 08/05/2018 – GOOGLE SAYS HAS BEEN WORKING WITH STARBUCKS, DOORDASH, DOMINO’S, AND OTHER RESTAURANTS FOR ASSISTANT – CONFERENCE; 10/04/2018 – FOX 5 San Diego: #BREAKING: Body found near Starbucks drive-thru in Clairemont; police investigation underway; 26/04/2018 – Investors want to know if the arrest of two customers at a Philadelphia Starbucks has hurt the brand’s sales; 02/05/2018 – STARBUCKS SAYS IT SETTLED WITH DONTE ROBINSON & RASHON NELSON; 01/05/2018 – New York Post: Israel exposes limits of US intel, Starbucks caves to extremists, and other comments; 16/04/2018 – The Latest: Starbucks CEO hopes to meet with arrested men; 21/05/2018 – Starbucks Says Drug Use, Sleeping Unacceptable as It Clarifies Guest Policy; 03/05/2018 – Starbucks COO: Philly arrest video ‘alarming,’ but not hurting hiring efforts; 21/04/2018 – Starbucks Lacks Clear Guidance for Employees on Nonpaying Customers

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd, which manages about $228.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (MCHI) by 13,200 shares to 66,500 shares, valued at $4.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 5,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,340 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.93 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Wealth Advisors Inc owns 24,707 shares or 0.69% of their US portfolio. Regentatlantic Cap Lc has invested 0.05% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Jones Fincl Companies Lllp invested in 32,918 shares. Clark Capital Management Group owns 5,602 shares. 6,560 are owned by Field And Main Natl Bank. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 0.09% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 72,704 shares. Confluence Wealth Mgmt Ltd holds 0.81% or 22,054 shares. Barr E S & Communications holds 0.02% or 2,927 shares in its portfolio. Ckw Financial Group invested in 0.03% or 2,080 shares. Hanson Mcclain holds 0.01% or 3,865 shares. Vestor Capital Limited Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Prescott Grp Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 14,678 shares. 3,152 were accumulated by Fernwood Inv Management Ltd Liability Corporation. Garde reported 27,752 shares stake. Northeast Inv Mgmt accumulated 6,603 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

