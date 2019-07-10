Tig Advisors Increased Orbotech LTD (ORBK) Holding by $82.75 Million as Share Value Were Volatile; As Dominion Energy (D) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Kentucky Retirement Systems Raised Position

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 22.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought 6,391 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,946 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.68M, up from 28,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $78.18. About 2.20 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 10/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Cove Point Enters Comml Service for Liquefied Natural Gas Export; 15/03/2018 – U.S. regulators ask power/gas utilities to look at rates after tax cut; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – IMPACT OF FERC POLICY CHANGE TO DOMINION ENERGY NOT EXPECTED TO BE MATERIAL; 18/04/2018 – Dominion’s $8 Billion Scana Merger Dealt Another Blow in S.C; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC SEES EARNINGS PER SHARE TO GROW 5-PLUS PERCENT PER YEAR BEYOND 2020; 30/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Dominion Energy’s Senior Notes ‘BBB+’; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs 1Q Adj EPS 95c-Adj EPS $1.15; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Net $503M; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PURSUING NON-CORE ASSET SALES TO SUPPORT CREDIT PROFILE AND REGULATED GROWTH CAPITAL INVESTMENTS; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY- EXPECTS TO PRODUCE RESULTS THAT ARE ABOVE MIDPOINT OF REAFFIRMED FY 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $3.80 TO $4.25 PER SHARE

Tig Advisors Llc increased its stake in Orbotech Ltd (ORBK) by 9471.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc bought 1.48M shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.49M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.43M, up from 15,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Orbotech Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $65.77 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 10, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ORBK News: 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Buying Orbotech for $3.4 Billion; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH – TOTAL COST SYNERGIES ARE EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $50 MLN ON ANNUALIZED BASIS WITHIN 12 TO 24 MONTHS FOLLOWING CLOSING OF TRANSACTION; 19/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: KLA-Tencor Rtgs Same On Purchase Of Orbotech; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – NO APPROVAL BY KLA-TENCOR STOCKHOLDERS IS REQUIRED FOR DEAL; 14/05/2018 – Orbotech Files its Annual Report to Security Holders for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 08/05/2018 – Orbotech Sees 2Q Rev $250M-$265M; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor to Buy Orbotech for $69.02/Share; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – DEAL FOR ENTERPRISE VALUE OF $3.2 BLN; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ORBOTECH LTD; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR TO BUY ORBOTECH FOR ABOUT $69.02/SHR

More notable recent Orbotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ORBK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – October 29, 2018 – Seeking Alpha” on October 29, 2018, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Charting a slow-motion breakout attempt, Dow 25,000 (still) under siege – MarketWatch” published on May 22, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Orbotech: A Great Company Positioned For Emerging Technologies – Seeking Alpha” on April 13, 2017. More interesting news about Orbotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ORBK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – November 19, 2018 – Seeking Alpha” published on November 20, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Barnes Group Inc. (B) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Kentucky Retirement Systems, which manages about $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 8,712 shares to 242,728 shares, valued at $10.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers accumulated 28,423 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va reported 34,224 shares or 0.79% of all its holdings. Cape Cod Five Cents Bank stated it has 6,638 shares. Meeder Asset Management Inc holds 7 shares. Boltwood Cap owns 15,906 shares or 0.79% of their US portfolio. Intrust National Bank & Trust Na accumulated 7,198 shares. Checchi Advisers Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.06% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Paloma reported 9,200 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Tower Rech Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) owns 17,216 shares. Patten And Patten Tn invested in 17,632 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Ledyard Bankshares invested in 0.61% or 59,927 shares. Norris Perne French Llp Mi holds 2,900 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Bb&T accumulated 148,390 shares. Godsey & Gibb Associates invested 2.17% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Sumitomo Life Ins holds 0.23% or 22,119 shares.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 81% – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ViiV’s HIV-1 pill Dovato OK’d in Europe – Seeking Alpha” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Know This Before Buying Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Easy Come, Easy Go: How Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Shareholders Got Unlucky And Saw 92% Of Their Cash Evaporate – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Domtar (NYSE:UFS) Shares Three Years Ago You’d Have Made 28% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.