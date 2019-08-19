Tig Advisors Holds Position in United Technologies (UTX); Stewart & Patten Co Has Decreased Position in Intl Business Machines (IBM) by $326,415 as Market Value Rose

Tig Advisors Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 898.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc bought 89,809 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 99,809 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.63 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $126.55. About 173,890 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell more than 2 percent; 19/03/2018 – UTX: CEO FOCUSED ON EXECUTING CO.’S PRIORITIES FOR YRS TO COME; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates United Technologies’ Proposed Sr. Unsecured Notes; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING ADDED UTX IN 1Q: 13F; 19/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS PROVIDED CONSENT TO UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL UNDER ITS CONTRACTS; 20/03/2018 – UTX: Breaking: Pratt & Whitney will start supplying spare engines for Airbus A320neos to IndiGo from tomorrow. Pratt tells IndiGo grounded planes will fly again in 40 days. Meanwhile, IndiGo has lost more than $600 million in market value this month; 01/05/2018 – Mission Ready: UTC Aerospace Systems To Support United States Special Operations Command’s Mid-Endurance UAS Program; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77, EST. $1.52, BOOSTS VIEW; 04/05/2018 – United Tech Disagrees With Several of the Assertions Contained in the Third Point Letter; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES MORE RESTRUCTURING AT COMPANY THIS YR TO CUT COSTS

Stewart & Patten Co Llc decreased its stake in Intl Business Machines Corp (IBM) by 3.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stewart & Patten Co Llc sold 2,315 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 70,818 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.99 million, down from 73,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stewart & Patten Co Llc who had been investing in Intl Business Machines Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $135.54. About 486,820 shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – Mainframe computers should help IBM extend the growth streak; 11/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Recognized as IBM Watson Customer Engagement Global Systems lntegrator Partner of the Year Award as part of the 2018 IBM Watson Beacon Awards; 07/05/2018 – Arun Sudhaman: IBM Selects Weber Shandwick To Lead New Global PR Lineup; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 17/04/2018 – IBM Sees FY EPS At Least $11.58; 18/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: IBM’s First-Quarter Revenue Below Expectation; 21/03/2018 – IBM launches a cheaper platform for start-ups to build blockchain projects; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Global Financing Rev $405M; 04/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY SOLD COMPLETELY OUT OF IBM:CNBC; 17/04/2018 – IBM: SERVICES MARGINS WILL BE ACCRETIVE IN SECOND HALF

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 EPS, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08 billion for 9.74 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spc Fin reported 0.13% stake. Rockland has 15,710 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Bontempo Ohly Capital Management Limited Liability Company owns 2.19% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 21,410 shares. Spirit Of America Mngmt Corp holds 0.07% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 3,208 shares. Culbertson A N & Company invested 0.92% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Woodley Farra Manion Mgmt Inc invested in 27,983 shares. Moreover, Paragon Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 2.96% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Fil Limited holds 0.45% or 2.01 million shares in its portfolio. Nebraska-based First Bank & Trust Of Omaha has invested 0.23% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Ipswich Inv Management has 0.65% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 14,197 shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Chevy Chase Holdings has 0.44% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). United Serv Automobile Association has 0.2% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 537,119 shares. Birmingham Capital Mgmt Inc Al holds 1.81% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 28,617 shares. First Financial Bank & Of Newtown holds 11,214 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “IBM hit with another age discrimination suit: What it means for Red Hat – Triangle Business Journal” on July 26, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “IBM Stops Buybacks to Pay for Red Hat – Investorplace.com” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “IBM: A Worse Quarter Than It Initially Appears – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Undeniable Reasons to Buy IBM Stock Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Berkshire Hathaway Buys More Amazon – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Stewart & Patten Co Llc, which manages about $814.96 million and $548.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Computer Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,451 shares to 89,956 shares, valued at $17.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) by 11,020 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,120 shares, and has risen its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL).

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: LMT, GE, KO, T – Investorplace.com” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “More information sought from United Tech, Raytheon – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “United Tech +2.5% after raising outlook for 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About United Technologies Corporation (UTX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “United Technologies Earnings Provide Some Lift for Aerospace Sector – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Associated Banc holds 0.45% or 61,111 shares. Westpac Bk has invested 0% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Luminus Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 279,100 shares or 0.77% of their US portfolio. Illinois-based Nuveen Asset has invested 0.14% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Mckinley Carter Wealth Serv Incorporated owns 27,495 shares for 0.99% of their portfolio. Stonebridge Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Company reported 2,064 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owns 6,750 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Research has 6.38 million shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Ipswich Investment owns 5,310 shares. Tiaa Cref Limited Liability Corp owns 1.50M shares. Citigroup invested in 865,157 shares. Barr E S owns 6,715 shares. Heritage Invsts Mngmt Corporation owns 175,835 shares. 5,297 are held by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company. Trust Communication Of Oklahoma reported 34,832 shares.