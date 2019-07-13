Tig Advisors Holds Position in United Technologies (UTX); Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Hikari Tsushin Has Cut Holding as Market Value Rose

Tig Advisors Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 898.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc bought 89,809 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 99,809 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.63 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $133.72. About 3.04M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 20/03/2018 – UTX: Breaking: Pratt & Whitney will start supplying spare engines for Airbus A320neos to IndiGo from tomorrow. Pratt tells IndiGo grounded planes will fly again in 40 days. Meanwhile, IndiGo has lost more than $600 million in market value this month; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S MARKS:OTIS GAINING CHINA ELEVATOR EQUIPMENT MARKET SHARE; 19/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – “HAYES INTENDS TO CONTINUE TO REMAIN FOCUSED ON EXECUTING UTC’S PRIORITIES FOR YEARS TO COME”; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.07, REV VIEW $63.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – Activist Third Point Pushes for Breakup of United Technologies; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: About $9B of Investment Will Go Toward R&D; 19/03/2018 – UTX: CEO FOCUSED ON EXECUTING CO.’S PRIORITIES FOR YRS TO COME; 05/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney wins JetBlue engine order; 03/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC names interim director of safety and consumer protection; 16/03/2018 – UTX CFO: PRICE INCREASES FROM TARIFFS LIKELY PASS TO CUSTOMERS

Hikari Tsushin Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 32.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hikari Tsushin Inc sold 15,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,145 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.30M, down from 49,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $935.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $203.3. About 17.60 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/05/2018 – Apple joins push on emission-free aluminium; 07/05/2018 – IPhone assembler Pegatron enters India with non-Apple products; 23/04/2018 – Apple’s Shazam Buy Probed as EU Targets Music App’s Data Trove; 07/05/2018 – Buffett: ‘I don’t have to do a thing’ to own more of Apple; 04/05/2018 – Since then, designers including Coach, Kate Spade and Nike also have partnered with Apple to create trendy bands at high price points; 16/04/2018 – Brightwire: Samsung to resume OLED production for Apple’s iPhone next month; 12/03/2018 – Apple Music hits 38 million paid subscribers; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks’s mobile payments system is so popular in the U.S., it has more users than Apple’s or Google’s; 03/04/2018 – Apple Insists iPhone Users Enroll In Apple Pay With a Red Badge That Won’t Go Away; 01/05/2018 – Munster’s initial reaction to $AAPL earnings: Look for Apple story to slowly shift away from focus on iPhone units to services and annual share buybacks, which are positive for the story

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $2.50 million activity. Bailey Robert J. had sold 862 shares worth $104,916. 9,620 shares were sold by Dumais Michael R, worth $1.15 million.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Prodigious props: Collins Aerospace receives additional C-130 NP2000 propeller upgrade and support awards from US Air National Guard, US Navy – PRNewswire” on June 18, 2019, also Metrowestdailynews.com with their article: “United Technologies Carrier buys Framinghams S2 Security – MetroWest Daily News” published on June 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Hedge Fund Managers Are Wrong About the United Technologies-Raytheon Merger – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “United Technologies (UTX) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Raytheon Stock Dips As Market Has Second Thoughts on UTC Merger of Equals – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Hikari Tsushin Inc, which manages about $451.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 47,800 shares to 62,010 shares, valued at $3.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/11/2019: RVLT, FRSX, EXFO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Apple (AAPL) Q3 2019 Earnings Preview: iPhone & China Sales – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple raised as ‘re-valuation’ stock – Evercore – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/08/2019: SYMC, AVGO, NNDM, MAXR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/12/2019: EMKR, UXIN, INFY, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75B for 23.97 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.