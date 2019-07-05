Tig Advisors Holding In United Technologies (UTX) Was Has Boosted; As The Gorman (GRC) Valuation Declined, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake by $795,399

Tig Advisors Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 898.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc bought 89,809 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 99,809 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.63M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $131.64. About 2.34M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 04/05/2018 – Activist Third Point Pushes for Breakup of United Technologies; 12/04/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Requests Federal Funding for Communications R&D; 02/05/2018 – Ontic Signs First Product License with UTC Aerospace Systems’ Goodrich Control Systems; 17/04/2018 – UTC AEROSPACE SYSTEMS – ANNOUNCED 8-YEAR CONTRACT EXTENSION WITH QANTAS AIRLINES TO PROVIDE BR715 ENGINE NACELLE ASSET SUPPORT AND REPAIR SERVICES; 02/05/2018 – US News: Exclusive: UTC Set to Win EU Approval for $23 Billion Rockwell Collins Deal; 20/03/2018 – Krishna N. Das: P&W to deliver spare A320neo engines soon to IndiGo: source. By @aditishahsays; 04/05/2018 – United Tech Disagrees With Several of the Assertions Contained in the Third Point Letter; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECH WILL REVIEW OPS PORTFOLIO AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL: CNBC; 15/05/2018 – Bill Ackman reveals size of United Technologies stake; 11/05/2018 – United Technologies Presenting at Conference May 22

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in The Gorman (GRC) by 21.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc sold 24,103 shares as the company's stock declined 2.55% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 87,211 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.96M, down from 111,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in The Gorman for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $851.53M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $32.6. About 16,590 shares traded. The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSEMKT:GRC) has risen 4.55% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.12% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $2.50 million activity. Another trade for 10,089 shares valued at $1.25 million was sold by Amato Elizabeth B. $1.15 million worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) was sold by Dumais Michael R on Wednesday, January 30.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $45,323 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc, which manages about $340.50 million and $251.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 10,343 shares to 107,598 shares, valued at $5.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 7,280 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,645 shares, and has risen its stake in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT).