Tig Advisors Holding in United Technologies (UTX) Raised by $9.52 Million as Valuation Declined; Roumell Asset Management Has Lowered Its Liquidity Services (LQDT) Stake by $2.81 Million; Market Value Declined

Tig Advisors Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 898.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc bought 89,809 shares as the company's stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 99,809 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.63M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $133.69. About 2.12M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500.

Roumell Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Liquidity Services Inc (LQDT) by 45.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roumell Asset Management Llc sold 401,962 shares as the company's stock declined 1.21% . The hedge fund held 481,257 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.71M, down from 883,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roumell Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Liquidity Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $252.71 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $7.47. About 60,914 shares traded. Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) has declined 6.19% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.19% the S&P500.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Top Pentagon Official Has “No Major Concerns” With Raytheon-UTC Deal – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “More information sought from United Tech, Raytheon – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “United Technologies stake cut at Third Point – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About United Technologies Corporation (UTX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Raytheon vs. United Technologies – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hallmark Capital Mngmt has 5,412 shares. 486,229 are owned by Prudential Public Limited. Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 1.37 million were accumulated by California State Teachers Retirement System. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price has 61,524 shares for 2.89% of their portfolio. Crossvault Capital Mgmt Ltd invested in 2.3% or 34,577 shares. Perkins Coie Tru invested in 0.67% or 11,119 shares. Mufg Americas Hldgs Corp invested in 0.37% or 100,975 shares. Utd Automobile Association owns 907,494 shares. Winslow Asset Inc owns 1,723 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Mutual Of America Management Limited Co holds 0.2% or 106,623 shares. Earnest Ltd stated it has 390 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sarasin Ptnrs Llp reported 2.03% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Novare Mgmt Llc holds 1.65% or 82,001 shares in its portfolio. Cahill Fincl Advisors holds 2,628 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold LQDT shares while 23 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 20.55 million shares or 1.23% more from 20.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT). 40,873 were reported by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada has invested 0% of its portfolio in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT). Weber Alan W has 0% invested in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) for 15,000 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 1.64M shares in its portfolio. Tci Wealth owns 224 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd invested in 11,618 shares or 0% of the stock. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 154,529 shares. Staley Advisers reported 1.47% in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 5,557 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability owns 20,884 shares. Washington-based Parametric Portfolio Associates has invested 0% in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT). Deutsche Bank Ag holds 0% or 37,014 shares. Eam Investors Llc holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) for 211,983 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 3.87 million shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Roumell Asset Management Llc, which manages about $293.14M and $41.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sierra Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:SWIR) by 34,240 shares to 221,610 shares, valued at $2.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.