Tig Advisors Holding in Tronox LTD (Put) (TROX) Has Decreased as Shares Declined; As Brinks Co (BCO) Stock Rose, Shareholder Engineers Gate Manager LP Decreased Its Position by $1.19 Million

Tig Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Tronox Ltd (Put) (TROX) by 48.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc sold 96,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.40% . The hedge fund held 100,900 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $785,000, down from 197,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tronox Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $7.72. About 332,548 shares traded. Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) has declined 39.03% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.03% the S&P500. Some Historical TROX News: 07/03/2018 – TRONOX WORKING WITH U.S, EUROPE TO FIND RESOLUTION TO CONCERNS; 09/05/2018 – TRONOX – AMIC WILL CREATE SPECIAL PURPOSE VEHICLE IN SAUDI ARABIA AND CONTRIBUTE OWNERSHIP INTEREST ALONG WITH $322 MLN OF DEBT CURRENTLY HELD BY AMIC; 20/03/2018 – TRONOX GETS STATEMENT OF OBJECTIONS FROM EC ON CRISTAL TIO2 PUR; 09/05/2018 – Tronox Declares Dividend of $0.045; 25/04/2018 – EU EXTENDS TRONOX/CRISTAL DEADLINE TO JUNE 21; 09/05/2018 – Tronox Doesn’t Disclose Financial Details of Acquisition of AMIC’s Titanium Slag Smelter Facility; 04/04/2018 – Tronox Names Jeffrey N. Neuman Senior Vice President, Secretary and General Counsel; 20/03/2018 – TRONOX LTD – STATEMENT OF OBJECTIONS FROM EUROPEAN COMMISSION DOES NOT PREJUDGE OUTCOME OF INVESTIGATION AND/OR NEED TO OFFER ANY PARTICULAR REMEDY; 07/03/2018 – TRONOX MAKES COMMENT IN EMAIL TO BLOOMBERG NEWS; 10/05/2018 – TRONOX CEO JEFF QUINN SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Engineers Gate Manager Lp decreased its stake in Brinks Co (BCO) by 25.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp sold 15,803 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.39% . The institutional investor held 45,360 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.42M, down from 61,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Brinks Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $81.35. About 9,730 shares traded. The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) has risen 13.98% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical BCO News: 04/04/2018 – BAIRD ANALYST KALLO: TESLA `IS ON THE BRINK’ OF MAKING MONEY; 25/04/2018 – Brink’s Co 1Q Adj EPS 65c; 15/05/2018 – Brink’s Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – Brink’s Co Buy Expected to Close by the End of 2018; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO QTRLY NON-GAAP EPS $ 0.65; 03/05/2018 – Brink’s Declares Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO BCO.N -“EXPECT INCREASED PROFIT GROWTH IN SECOND HALF FROM NORMAL SEASONALITY AND ADDITION OF RODOBAN ACQUISITION IN BRAZIL”; 11/04/2018 – Brink’s First-Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for April 25; 31/05/2018 – Brink’s Co Transaction Expected to Be Accretive to Non-GAAP Earnings in 2019; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS CO – IF DUNBAR ARMORED DEAL TERMINATED UNDER SOME CONDITIONS, CO TO PAY DUNBAR ARMORED $35 MLN AS REVERSE TERMINATION FEE – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.19, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 112 investors sold TROX shares while 1 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 356,894 shares or 99.55% less from 79.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Corsair Cap Management Limited Partnership reported 1.08% in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX). Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.01% or 45,144 shares.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $608,667 activity. On Tuesday, June 4 Neuman Jeffrey N bought $49,949 worth of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) or 4,812 shares. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $55,025 was made by Hinman Wayne A on Thursday, June 13. 9,615 shares were bought by Carlson Timothy C, worth $99,996. JONES GINGER M also bought $229,000 worth of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold BCO shares while 67 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 48.94 million shares or 0.63% less from 49.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 11,015 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) for 56,846 shares. Smithfield Tru reported 0% of its portfolio in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Co owns 82,500 shares. The New York-based Blackrock has invested 0.02% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Vaughan Nelson Mgmt LP invested in 1.61M shares. Moody Commercial Bank Tru Division invested in 80 shares. Fort LP holds 0% or 258 shares in its portfolio. Bbt Cap Mgmt, Texas-based fund reported 3,447 shares. Shelton Cap Mgmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Fmr Ltd holds 881,581 shares. Goldman Sachs Group has 0.01% invested in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) for 461,382 shares. 4,622 are owned by Bluecrest Cap Limited.

Analysts await The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 24.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.91 per share. BCO’s profit will be $56.49M for 18.00 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by The Brink's Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.52% EPS growth.

Engineers Gate Manager Lp, which manages about $645.79M and $1.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 149,444 shares to 220,343 shares, valued at $7.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hillenbrand Inc (NYSE:HI) by 19,672 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,744 shares, and has risen its stake in New Relic Inc.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $946,420 activity. 3,000 shares valued at $217,170 were bought by DOMANICO RONALD JAMES on Friday, March 8.