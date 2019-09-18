Tig Advisors Holding in Sprint (S) Increased by $10.73 Million as Stock Price Rose; Azimuth Capital Management Has Upped Its Position in Agilent Technologies (A) as Stock Value Declined

Tig Advisors Llc increased its stake in Sprint Corporation (S) by 105.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc bought 1.79M shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 3.48 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.89 million, up from 1.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Sprint Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $6.78. About 9.40 million shares traded. Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) has risen 33.52% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical S News: 11/04/2018 – Sprint-T-Mobile merger talks back on, control key; 14/05/2018 – Sprint and Sprint Commun Announce Successful Consent Solicitations; 27/04/2018 – Sprint and T-Mo: SoftBank Warms up to ‘Synergies,’ Says CNBC — Barron’s Blog; 27/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billlion merger that values Sprint near its market value; 16/05/2018 – SPRINT CORP – SPRINT CAPITAL CORPORATION HAS AMENDED TERMS OF SCC CONSENT SOLICITATION TO INCREASE AGGREGATE CONSENT PAYMENT FOR CERTAIN SERIES OF NOTES; 10/04/2018 – SPRINT & T-MOBILE RESTART DEAL TALKS – CNBC, CITING DOW JONES; 16/05/2018 – SPRINT ANNOUNCES INCREASE IN AGGREGATE CONSENT PAYMENT AND ACCELERATION OF EXPIRATION TIME TO MAY 17, 2018 RELATING TO CONSENT SOLICITATION WITH RESPECT TO CERTAIN SERIES OF NOTES BY ITS WHOLLY-OWNED; 10/04/2018 – BUZZ-Japan’s SoftBank soars after source says Sprint in new talks to merge with T-Mobile; 02/05/2018 – SPRINT ELEVATES MARCELO CLAURE TO EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN & NAMES MI; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile CEO John Legere: Sprint buyout will ‘super charge’ competition and wireless speeds

Azimuth Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Agilent Technologies (A) by 74.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Azimuth Capital Management Llc bought 48,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 113,465 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.47M, up from 64,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Azimuth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Agilent Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $76.4. About 2.62M shares traded or 1.17% up from the average. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 30/05/2018 – Agilent: Financial Terms of Deal Aren’t Being Disclosed; 16/04/2018 – AGILENT REPORTS DEPARTURE OF PATRICK KALTENBACH; 09/04/2018 – Agilent Highlights Lab Efficiency Through Innovative Solutions at Analytica 2018; 30/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 16/04/2018 – AGILENT: REPLACEMENT PROCESS FOR SVP KALTENBACH’S ROLE UNDERWAY; 07/03/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N – ANNOUNCED IT HAS SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ADVANCED ANALYTICAL TECHNOLOGIES INC FOR $250 MLN IN CASH; 22/05/2018 – Financial Terms of Agilent-YI Scientific Deal Aren’t Disclosed; 12/03/2018 – Agilent Receives 2018 Scientists’ Choice Awards; 22/05/2018 – Agilent Signs Agreement to Acquire Assets From Young In Scientific; 30/05/2018 – Agilent Technologies to Acquire Assets of Ultra Scientific

More notable recent Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What You Should Know About AbbVie Inc.’s (NYSE:ABBV) 6.3% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Pinterest, Inc.’s (NYSE:PINS) Shift From Loss To Profit – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Interested In Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW)â€™s Upcoming 1.7% Dividend? You Have 4 Days Left – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Worry About Caterpillar Inc.’s (NYSE:CAT) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Does Gartner, Inc.’s (NYSE:IT) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.66, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold S shares while 106 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 541.59 million shares or 10.06% more from 492.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Great West Life Assurance Company Can holds 564,231 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 1.10M shares. Utah Retirement owns 110,944 shares. Cetera Advisor Networks Ltd Liability stated it has 34,059 shares. Daiwa Secs Gru accumulated 32,239 shares. Highvista Strategies Limited Company reported 661,157 shares. Bb&T Corporation holds 0% or 13,028 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Communication owns 15,864 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Geode Capital Mgmt Lc accumulated 5.58M shares. Exane Derivatives owns 1 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Carroll Assoc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Cornerstone Advsrs invested in 0% or 1,501 shares. Tarbox Family Office holds 0% or 133 shares in its portfolio.

Tig Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.62 billion and $2.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 28,958 shares to 19,000 shares, valued at $5.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 59 investors sold A shares while 179 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 254.70 million shares or 2.41% less from 260.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Natixis has invested 0.04% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 14,734 shares. Asset Management One Limited reported 168,400 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Pitcairn Company invested in 0.04% or 5,991 shares. Indexiq Ltd Llc accumulated 54,653 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Carroll Fincl holds 0% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) or 123 shares. Horizon Investments Limited invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). 5,785 are held by Everence Capital Management. Windward Cap Communication Ca invested 0.05% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Advisor Partners Lc has invested 0.1% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 0.08% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 531,054 shares. Epoch Invest Ptnrs holds 647,093 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 64,693 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mutual Of America has 0.07% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Sivik Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.81% or 45,000 shares.