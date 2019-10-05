Tig Advisors Holding in Sprint (S) Boosted as Stock Value Rose; As Ecolab (ECL) Stock Rose, Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company Has Boosted by $553,373 Its Holding

Tig Advisors Llc increased its stake in Sprint Corporation (S) by 105.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc bought 1.79M shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 3.48M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.89M, up from 1.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Sprint Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $6.07. About 19.13M shares traded or 16.77% up from the average. Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) has risen 33.52% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical S News: 25/05/2018 – T-Mobile says ex-Trump campaign manager advising on Sprint merger; 04/05/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile merger awaits regulatory approval; 30/04/2018 – Sprint/SoftBank: thaw loser; 27/04/2018 – Dealbook: Sprint and T-Mobile Are Said to Be Close to Merging; 11/05/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile Vow Merger Won’t Repeat Havoc of Earlier Sprint Tie-Up; 10/04/2018 – UPDATE: Sprint & T-Mobile have resumed deal talks, sources tell CNBC; 10/04/2018 – Will Meade: #UnusualOptionsActivity predicted this! Sprint in new talks to merge with T-Mobile; 27/04/2018 – CNBC: Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billion merger; 28/04/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint are near a merger that could be announced as soon as Sunday; 30/04/2018 – Fitch: Transaction, as Proposed, Is Likely to Lead to 3-Notch Upgrade of IDRs and Outstanding Debt of Sprint

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company increased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 97.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company bought 2,809 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 5,681 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.12M, up from 2,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $194.62. About 764,692 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.66, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold S shares while 106 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 541.59 million shares or 10.06% more from 492.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gradient Invs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 7,230 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Aviva Public Limited Co reported 235,059 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 159,359 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jnba Fincl Advisors reported 200 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Comm Limited has 0% invested in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Federated Invsts Inc Pa holds 28,607 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 6.86M are owned by Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp. The New York-based Qs Investors Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Liability Corp has 521,688 shares. Moreover, Fmr Llc has 0.02% invested in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Bancshares Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 260,146 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gateway Advisers Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 568,881 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems owns 0.02% invested in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) for 1.19 million shares. Financial Counselors owns 0% invested in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) for 18,244 shares.

Tig Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.62 billion and $2.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 28,958 shares to 19,000 shares, valued at $5.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

