Tig Advisors Holding in Ii Vi (IIVI) Increased as Market Value Rose; Kronos Worldwide (KRO) Shareholder Wells Fargo & Company Lowered Its Stake by $378,570 as Market Valuation Rose

Tig Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ii Vi Inc (IIVI) by 130.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc bought 72,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.52% . The hedge fund held 128,848 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.71M, up from 55,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ii Vi Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $40.7. About 180,031 shares traded. II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) has declined 5.92% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.92% the S&P500. Some Historical IIVI News: 09/03/2018 – II-VI Incorporated to Participate at the OIDA Executive Forum and Present at OFC; 08/05/2018 – II-VI at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Benchmark Co., LLC Today; 15/05/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated Opens New Facility for Epitaxial Wafer Manufacturing; 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q Net $30.1M; 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q REV. $295M, EST. $277.5M; 19/03/2018 – Il-Vl INC llVl.O : DEUTSCHE BANK INITIATES WITH BUY, $56 TARGET PRICE; 01/05/2018 – II-VI SEES 4Q REV. $295M TO $305M, EST. $299.4M; 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q Adj EPS 36c; 26/03/2018 – II-VI TO BUY COADNA, A LEADER IN WAVELENGTH SELECTIVE SWITCHES; 26/03/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated to Acquire CoAdna, a Leader in Wavelength Selective Switches

Wells Fargo & Company decreased its stake in Kronos Worldwide Inc (KRO) by 26.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wells Fargo & Company sold 25,238 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.23% . The institutional investor held 71,119 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.09M, down from 96,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wells Fargo & Company who had been investing in Kronos Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $12.79. About 62,306 shares traded. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) has declined 40.03% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.03% the S&P500. Some Historical KRO News: 16/05/2018 – REG-KRONOS WORLDWIDE, INC. ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND AND RESULTS OF ANNUAL STOCKHOLDER MEETING; 28/03/2018 – Kronos Workforce Ready Empowers Employees and Managers with a Reimagined Mobile Experience; 17/05/2018 – Retail TouchPoints And Kronos Host Online Panel Discussion Covering Predictive Scheduling; 05/03/2018 Mackenzie Health Selects Workforce Dimensions from Kronos to Engage Employees in a Smart Hospital Setting; 16/03/2018 – Kronos Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Kronos Recognized for Leadership in Customer Success; 08/05/2018 – Kronos Empowers Employees and Managers with Workplace Chatbot; 23/05/2018 – Kronos Bio Appoints Dr. Norbert Bischofberger, Former Head of R&D for Gilead Sciences, as President and Chief Executive Officer; 21/05/2018 – Trio Da Kali and Kronos Quartet, Barbican, London – a fertile collaboration; 14/05/2018 – University of Colorado Boulder’s Housing & Dining Services Goes Live with Workforce Dimensions from Kronos

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.50, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold KRO shares while 31 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 22.62 million shares or 2.66% less from 23.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership has 26,415 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Zebra Capital Ltd Co has 0.7% invested in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) for 87,647 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt & Equity Rech owns 0% invested in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) for 35,810 shares. Federated Invsts Pa holds 177,141 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ameritas Investment Partners Incorporated holds 1,877 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 1.98M shares in its portfolio. Amp Capital Investors Limited invested in 0% or 23,000 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability reported 1.37M shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated owns 60,224 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc has 387,902 shares. First Trust Advsr LP owns 0.01% invested in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) for 256,128 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York stated it has 0% in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has 0.01% invested in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO). Millennium Mgmt Llc has 142,266 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Geode Capital Ltd Com has invested 0% in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO).

Analysts await Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, down 17.86% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.28 per share. KRO’s profit will be $26.63M for 13.90 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Kronos Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Is Kronos Worldwide, Inc.’s (NYSE:KRO) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on June 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Does The Dip In Kronos Worldwide Shares Present A Buying Opportunity? – Seeking Alpha” published on April 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Chemours Company: Examining The Value – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Kronos Worldwide, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend NYSE:KRO – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Wells Fargo & Company, which manages about $349.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 2.55 million shares to 2.55 million shares, valued at $347.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dbx Etf Tr (RVNU) by 13,342 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,952 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $493,496 activity.

More notable recent II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF — Insider Buying Index Registering 10.7% – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Why I’m Fading The Finisar Deal For Now – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Finisar Announces First Quarter of Fiscal 2020 Financial Results – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “II-VI Closes Fiscal 2019 With Doubts About the Future – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “II-VI (IIVI) Q4 Earnings Match Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.