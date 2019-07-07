Tig Advisors Holding in Genworth Finl (GNW) Has Upped as Market Value Declined; New York Cmnty Bancorp (NYCB) Holding Held by Qs Investors Llc

Tig Advisors Llc increased its stake in Genworth Finl Inc (GNW) by 119.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc bought 351,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 644,990 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.01 million, up from 293,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Genworth Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.8. About 1.37M shares traded. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has risen 6.62% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 17/04/2018 – Genworth Financial Schedules Earnings Conference Call For May 2nd; 07/03/2018 Genworth Mortgage on bankers’ block trade watch list; 09/05/2018 – GENWORTH MORTGAGE INSURANCE AUSTRALIA LTD – GUIDANCE FOR 2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED

Qs Investors Llc increased its stake in New York Cmnty Bancorp Inc (NYCB) by 50.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc bought 217,508 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 648,890 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.51M, up from 431,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in New York Cmnty Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.21. About 3.55 million shares traded. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) has declined 9.73% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.16% the S&P500. Some Historical NYCB News: 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Revs New York Community Bancorp Outlk To Neg; Afrms Rtgs; 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANK OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 08/05/2018 – New York Community Bancorp 1Q EPS 20c; 09/05/2018 – New York Community Bancorp, Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer Joseph R. Ficalora To Speak At Barclays Investor Confere; 23/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS NEW YORK COMMUNITY AT ‘BBB+’/’F2’; OUTLOOK TO NEG; 18/04/2018 – AHRC Nassau And New York Community Bank Team Up To Increase Financial Literacy For Adults With Intellectual Disabilities; 09/05/2018 – New York Community Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16; 25/04/2018 – NEW YORK COMMUNITY 1Q EPS 20C, EST. 20C; 22/05/2018 – New York Community Presenting at Conference May 29; 22/03/2018 New York Community Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals

Qs Investors Llc, which manages about $4.98 billion and $9.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pentair Plc (NYSE:PNR) by 15,769 shares to 52,683 shares, valued at $2.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 75,425 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,899 shares, and cut its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold NYCB shares while 113 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 285.75 million shares or 6.69% less from 306.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa owns 69,300 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 2.07 million shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0% or 120,875 shares. Earnest Prns Ltd Company stated it has 217 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 0.02% or 166,570 shares. The Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0.02% in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Company stated it has 0% in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB). Shelton Mgmt reported 400 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.06% of its portfolio in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) for 317,312 shares. Signaturefd Lc holds 0.19% or 195,132 shares in its portfolio. Creative Planning has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB). San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (Ca) holds 0% of its portfolio in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) for 562 shares. The New York-based Kahn Brothers Grp De has invested 0.01% in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB). Private Advisor Group Ltd Company invested in 18,752 shares. Asset Mgmt One reported 155,777 shares.

Since March 27, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $437,789 activity. 34,000 shares valued at $394,641 were bought by CIAMPA DOMINICK on Wednesday, March 27.