Tig Advisors Holding in Genworth Finl (GNW) Has Boosted by $2.15 Million; Crescent Park Management LP Raised Stake in Mastercard (MA) as Shares Rose

Tig Advisors Llc increased its stake in Genworth Finl Inc (GNW) by 244.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc bought 716,852 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The hedge fund held 1.01M shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.87 million, up from 293,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Genworth Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.045 during the last trading session, reaching $4.505. About 2.60M shares traded. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has declined 12.88% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC -CO, OCEANWIDE AGREED TO A FOURTH WAIVER AND AGREEMENT OF EACH PARTY’S RIGHT TO TERMINATE MERGER AGREEMENT; 01/05/2018 – Genworth Australia Says Signs of Softening in Cure Rates Emerged in 1Q18; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED A$67.4M; 27/03/2018 – Genworth and Oceanwide Extend Merger Agreement; 27/03/2018 – Genworth: Transaction Approved by Australia Regulator; 07/03/2018 Genworth Mortgage on bankers’ block trade watch list; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH MI CANADA 1Q OPER EPS C$1.31, EST. C$1.20; 24/04/2018 – Genworth Short-Interest Ratio Rises 73% to 9 Days; 13/04/2018 – GENWORTH FINL INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH & OCEANWIDE EXTEND MERGER PACT TO JULY 1

Crescent Park Management Lp increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crescent Park Management Lp bought 20,007 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 100,048 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.56 million, up from 80,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crescent Park Management Lp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $282.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $2.68 during the last trading session, reaching $269.65. About 5.97 million shares traded or 78.76% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. 23,850 shares were sold by Mastercard Foundation, worth $6.66M on Wednesday, July 24. DAVIS RICHARD K also bought $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Monday, August 12.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 70,900 are held by Product Prtn Lc. Baystate Wealth Mgmt reported 454 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The Alabama-based Associated Banc has invested 0.78% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 116,462 are owned by Davidson Kempner Mngmt Ltd Partnership. Cannell Peter B Co reported 5,100 shares. Utd Secs (D B A Uas Asset Management) holds 1.52% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 14,265 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt has invested 0.36% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Duff Phelps Investment Mngmt holds 9,655 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 9,509 were accumulated by National Asset Mgmt. Staley Cap Advisers Inc holds 3,600 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Karp Management reported 8,634 shares. Jlb & Associates Inc, Michigan-based fund reported 101,697 shares. The New York-based Rafferty Asset Ltd has invested 0.7% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Montag And Caldwell Limited Liability Company owns 2.71% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 220,835 shares. Nuwave Inv Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 449 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Genworth: Merger In Jeopardy – Seeking Alpha” on June 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Financial Sector Update for 08/13/2019: GNW,BBU,SUPV,UDR – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Put Trading Picks Up During GNW’s M&A Surge – Schaeffers Research” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Directors Own Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “AM Best Downgrades Credit Ratings of Genworth Financial, Inc.â€™s U.S. Life Subsidiaries; Affirms Issuer Credit Rating of Genworth Financial, Inc. – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 26 investors sold GNW shares while 80 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 306.35 million shares or 3.24% more from 296.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Llc has invested 0.04% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Moreover, Natl Bank Of America De has 0% invested in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) for 870,416 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Advisory Svcs Ntwk Lc has 0% invested in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) for 1,250 shares. Comerica Bankshares owns 332,182 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) or 1.58M shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) for 34,349 shares. Quinn Opportunity Prtn Limited Liability invested in 0.18% or 334,716 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 1.04 million shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Corp owns 161,058 shares. Nomura accumulated 52,257 shares or 0% of the stock. Captrust Advisors reported 0% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Company reported 2.36 million shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The has 1.13M shares. Investors Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Ga Adv has 18,000 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.