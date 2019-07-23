Tig Advisors Has Upped Red Hat (RHT) Stake by $81.36 Million; Landscape Capital Management Holding in Herbalife Nutrition LTD (HLF) Has Upped as Stock Value Declined

Landscape Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) by 180.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc bought 35,692 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 55,490 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94 million, up from 19,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $40.67. About 1.31 million shares traded. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) has declined 16.47% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.90% the S&P500. Some Historical HLF News: 25/04/2018 – Herbalife: Cozza Has Served Since 2013 as a Representative of Icahn Enterprises; 25/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Announces Preliminary Results of Self-Tender Offer; 30/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION SAYS 49.7M SHRS TENDERED IN OFFER; 25/04/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION SAYS ELECTED NICHOLAS GRAZIANO, ALAN LEFEVRE, JUAN MIGUEL MENDOZA, AND MARGARITA PALAU-HERNANDEZ TO ITS BOARD; 30/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 21/03/2018 – HERBALIFE LTD – CONVERTIBLE NOTES WILL PAY INTEREST SEMIANNUALLY AT A RATE OF 2.625% PER ANNUM; 03/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD HLF.N QUARTERLY SALES ROSE 7 PCT TO $1.2 BLN; 27/04/2018 – HERBALIFE EXTENDS TENDER OFFER EXPIRATION TO 5:00 P.M MAY 24; 24/04/2018 – Herbalife Ltd. Announces Strategic Name Change to Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Reflecting its Leadership as a Premier Global; 25/05/2018 – Icahn Enterprises: Believe Herbalife Well-Positioned for Future

Tig Advisors Llc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 38.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc bought 447,017 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.60 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $292.50M, up from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 12.46% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 28/03/2018 – Nexenta Achieves Certification for Red Hat OpenStack Platform Certification; 10/04/2018 – Red Hat Strengthens Hybrid Cloud’s Backbone with Latest Version of Red Hat Enterprise Linux; 19/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $165 FROM $145; 08/05/2018 – NeuVector Extends Red Hat OpenShift Availability with Role-Based Access Controls for Automated Run-time Container Security; 08/05/2018 – Neha Sandhu Named Red Hat’s 2018 Certified Professional of the Year; 08/05/2018 – NGINX and Red Hat Collaborate to Accelerate Enterprise Adoption of Microservices; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT SEES 1Q REV. $800M TO $810.0M, EST. $795.0M; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Mid Cap Growth Adds O’Reilly Auto, Exits Red Hat; 15/05/2018 – Red Hat Enhances Foundation for Digital Transformation with Latest Version of Red Hat Virtualization; 21/05/2018 – Red Hat Delivers Cloud Foundation for Digital Transformation with Latest Version of OpenStack Platform

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27M and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Insight Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 12,511 shares to 21,442 shares, valued at $1.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 47,805 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,927 shares, and cut its stake in Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX).