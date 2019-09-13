Tig Advisors Has Upped Position in Sprint (S) as Stock Rose; Orleans Capital Management Has Lowered Pfizer (PFE) Position by $501,853

Orleans Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 12.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orleans Capital Management Corp sold 11,671 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 80,621 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.49M, down from 92,292 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $36.94. About 11.23M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 15/05/2018 – Pfizer: RETACRIT Is First U.S. Biosimilar Erythropoiesis-Stimulating Agent Now Approved Across All Indications; 26/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 26 / 2018 – Pfizer, Inc. – North Country Region; 10/04/2018 – I think that reviewing architectural drawings has to be universally popular — I love it. $PFE’s new digs; 23/04/2018 – FDA declines to approve Pfizer’s biosimilar to Roche’s cancer drug; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Says It Doesn’t Need a Major Deal; Investors Unconvinced; 30/05/2018 – Pfizer’s Xeljanz Gets Expanded FDA Approval for Adults With Moderately to Severely Active Ulcerative Colitis; 07/05/2018 – PFIZER LTD PFIZ.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 20 RUPEES PER SHARE; 07/03/2018 – Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus Infections Pipeline Highlights – 2017 Update – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 28/03/2018 – New top 10!~ Elephants can’t jump? IDEA’s Mike Rea says some Big Pharma players are crushing old beliefs @ideapharma $AZN $PFE $NVS; 05/03/2018 – DAN R. LITTMAN ELECTED TO PFIZER’S BOARD

Tig Advisors Llc increased its stake in Sprint Corporation (S) by 105.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc bought 1.79M shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 3.48M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.89 million, up from 1.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Sprint Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.88. About 1.95 million shares traded. Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) has risen 33.52% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical S News: 26/04/2018 – BREAKING: T-Mobile, Sprint jump after-hours; Reuters reports the mobile phone carriers have made progress in negotiating a deal and aim to announce one by next week; 10/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Sprint in new talks to merge with T-Mobile; 27/04/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billlion merger that values Sprint near its market value; 27/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce $26 billion merger as soon as Sunday; 02/05/2018 – Sprint 4Q Net $63M; 16/05/2018 – SPRINT ANNOUNCES INCREASE IN AGGREGATE CONSENT PAYMENT AND ACCELERATION OF EXPIRATION TIME TO MAY 17, 2018 RELATING TO CONSENT SOLICITATION WITH RESPECT TO CERTAIN SERIES OF NOTES BY ITS WHOLLY-OWNED…; 30/04/2018 – Concerns about 5G spending brought Sprint and T-Mobile together, although it’s also a convenient rationale for a deal; 21/05/2018 – Panasonic Announces Autism Sprint Car Sponsorship to Raise Autism Spectrum Disorder Awareness; 10/04/2018 – NYSE HALT SPRINT CORPORN S.N ADDITIONAL INFORMATION LAST $6.030000; 21/04/2018 – AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon have international plans

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.66, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold S shares while 106 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 541.59 million shares or 10.06% more from 492.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada has 1.90 million shares. Tarbox Family Office reported 133 shares. Valueworks stated it has 2.36% of its portfolio in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 3.00 million shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). State Of Wisconsin Board has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Profund Advsr Limited Liability owns 16,279 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Aperio Group Ltd Llc holds 647,373 shares. Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) for 10,771 shares. Prelude Capital Mngmt Limited Company accumulated 0.69% or 2.13M shares. 457,400 were accumulated by Envestnet Asset Mngmt. Moreover, Ls Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) for 10,898 shares. Pictet Asset Management Ltd accumulated 305,634 shares or 0% of the stock. Kbc Grp Nv holds 85,389 shares. Bb&T Corp reported 0% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S).

Tig Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.62 billion and $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 28,958 shares to 19,000 shares, valued at $5.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Orleans Capital Management Corp, which manages about $1.29B and $132.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Technolo (XLK) by 7,150 shares to 17,000 shares, valued at $1.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Waste Mgmt Inc Del Com (NYSE:WM) by 4,940 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,590 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Naples Advsr Ltd Company reported 0.52% stake. Tdam Usa Inc accumulated 2.12% or 699,097 shares. Kentucky Retirement Fund invested 1.01% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). First Commonwealth Fincl Pa holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 7,622 shares. Baystate Wealth Ltd Company owns 38,119 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Macquarie Grp Incorporated Ltd invested in 21.43 million shares. 122,671 were accumulated by Trustmark Commercial Bank Tru Department. Massachusetts Financial Svcs Ma stated it has 0.98% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Kames Cap Public Llc invested in 2.31% or 1.97M shares. Fjarde Ap invested in 1.67 million shares or 0.93% of the stock. Central National Bank And Trust owns 26,743 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Atlas Browninc owns 47,930 shares. Citigroup accumulated 5.86M shares. Aspen Invest Mgmt, Michigan-based fund reported 27,461 shares. Ci Investments Inc accumulated 0.7% or 2.88M shares.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.43B for 14.90 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.