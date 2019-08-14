Tig Advisors Has Upped Genworth Finl (GNW) Holding; Mathes Company Has Increased Its Position in John Bean Technologies Corp. (JBT) by $359,450 as Share Value Rose

Tig Advisors Llc increased its stake in Genworth Finl Inc (GNW) by 119.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc bought 351,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The hedge fund held 644,990 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.01M, up from 293,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Genworth Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $4.39. About 2.09M shares traded. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has declined 12.88% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 01/05/2018 – Genworth MI Canada 3Q Rev $1.12B; 24/04/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL – COS HAVE WITHDRAWN, RE-FILED THEIR JOINT VOLUNTARY NOTICE TO PROVIDE CFIUS TIME TO REVIEW PROPOSED DEAL BETWEEN CO AND OCEANWIDE; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH MI CANADA 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN C$115M; 24/04/2018 – GENWORTH & OCEANWIDE WITHDRAW & REFILE CFIUS JOINT NOTICE; 27/03/2018 – Genworth: Fourth Waiver and Agreement Extends Previous Deadline of April 1, 2018 to July 1, 2018; 17/04/2018 – Genworth Financial Schedules Earnings Conference Call For May 2nd; 27/03/2018 – Genworth and Oceanwide Extend Merger Agreement; 24/04/2018 – Genworth and Oceanwide Withdraw and Refile CFIUS Joint Notice; 01/05/2018 – Genworth MI Canada 3Q EPS $1.38; 03/04/2018 – Genworth Holdings CDS Widens 45 Bps, Most in 5 Months

Mathes Company Inc increased its stake in John Bean Technologies Corp. (JBT) by 13.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mathes Company Inc bought 3,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.78% . The institutional investor held 32,505 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99M, up from 28,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mathes Company Inc who had been investing in John Bean Technologies Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.64% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $100.44. About 77,002 shares traded. John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) has risen 8.17% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.17% the S&P500. Some Historical JBT News: 18/05/2018 – Fruits & Vegetable Processing Equipment: 2018 Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Suppliers are Buhler, GEA, JBT, Krones, and Bosch – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees 2Q Cont Ops EPS 80c-EPS 87c; 19/04/2018 – CAFC: JOHN BEAN TECHNOLOGIES v. MORRIS & ASSOCIATES INC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1502 – 2018-04-19; 12/04/2018 JBT Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1-Adj EPS $1.07; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.95-Adj EPS $4.15; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies 1Q Rev $409.2M; 01/05/2018 – JBT Corp Begins Restructuring Program of About $50M; 14/05/2018 – JBT Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 21/04/2018 – DJ John Bean Technologies Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JBT)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold JBT shares while 56 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 32.14 million shares or 2.65% less from 33.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowmark Colorado Limited Liability reported 1.69 million shares. Motley Fool Asset Ltd stated it has 17,424 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Tradewinds Management Ltd has 0% invested in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) for 12 shares. Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Ks has 0.15% invested in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) for 89,825 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsrs holds 7,941 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Df Dent & Inc has invested 0.13% in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Moreover, Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Company has 0.02% invested in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) for 10,124 shares. Prudential Financial reported 0.01% stake. 748,661 are owned by Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.02% invested in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) for 10,623 shares. Us Bancorp De reported 0% in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Intl Gru reported 0.01% of its portfolio in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Eulav Asset holds 0.06% in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) or 16,700 shares. Price T Rowe Md reported 0.05% of its portfolio in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT).

Mathes Company Inc, which manages about $240.09 million and $196.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 203 shares to 4,181 shares, valued at $7.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 26 investors sold GNW shares while 80 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 306.35 million shares or 3.24% more from 296.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability stated it has 0% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Ameriprise Incorporated invested 0% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Creative Planning reported 0% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Moreover, Natixis has 0% invested in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Schroder Inv Management holds 0.01% or 1.63M shares in its portfolio. Shelton Capital Management holds 0.15% or 142 shares. Axa invested in 0% or 73,600 shares. Davenport Llc owns 104,287 shares. Whittier Tru holds 111 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gam Hldgs Ag holds 388,081 shares. Us Financial Bank De owns 12,416 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Mariner Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 39,946 shares. Tig Advisors Lc invested 0.27% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Scotia has invested 0% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Com holds 151,365 shares or 0% of its portfolio.