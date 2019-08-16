Tig Advisors Has Trimmed Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position by $13.66 Million; Stock Price Rose; Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Has Trimmed Stake in Diageo Plc (DEO) by $1.48 Million as Valuation Declined

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Diageo Plc (DEO) by 24.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd sold 9,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 27,650 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.52 million, down from 36,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Diageo Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $167.51. About 403,804 shares traded or 26.17% up from the average. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 24/05/2018 – Diageo Is Said to Seek Popov, Myers’s Sale for Up to $1 Billion; 24/05/2018 – DIAGEO HAS KICKED OFF AN AUCTION OF US-FOCUSED SPIRITS BRANDS INCLUDING GOLDSCHLAGER – SKY NEWS; 24/04/2018 – Diageo Gives Consumers A First-Person Perspective Of Binge Drinking Tragedies In Groundbreaking Virtual Reality Series; 27/04/2018 – Diageo Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Diageo Launches New American Anthem Vodka; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO SEES MID-TO-HIGH LATAM SALES, PROFIT GROWTH IN MIDTERM; 24/04/2018 – Bulleit Partners with Tribeca Film Festival® to Celebrate the Modern Frontier of Film and those Disrupting the Industry through Innovation; 27/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS IN LIGHT OF THIS APPOINTMENT, DIAGEO AND BURNS HAVE AGREED THAT HER APPOINTMENT TO DIAGEO BOARD WILL BE DELAYED; 06/03/2018 – Diageo North America Named Among Top Companies for Executive Women; 24/05/2018 – Sale Is Part of Diageo’s Strategy to Shed Non-Core Assets, Focus on Premium Brands

Tig Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 63.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc sold 125,332 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 71,368 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.83M, down from 196,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $243.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $134.95. About 4.26 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 22/03/2018 – Citizen to Become Official Timepiece of Walt Disney World® Resort, Disneyland® Resort and Marvel New Media’s Creative Space; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON OCT. 2, 2017, REPRESENTATIVE OF DISNEY SENT DRAFT MUTUAL CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT TO REPRESENTATIVE OF 21CF, WHICH WAS NEGOTIATED OVER ENSUING DAYS; 12/04/2018 – PANEL SAYS DISNEY WILL BE REQUIRED TO MAKE A MANDATORY OFFER; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – BAMTECH IS DEVELOPING DISNEY-BRANDED AND ESPN+ STREAMING PLATFORMS; 28/03/2018 – ‘Roseanne’ returns with monster TV ratings in Trump era; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast readies bid for 21st Century Fox; 07/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95; 10/04/2018 – WPLG Local 10 News: Disney-Pixar’s new Toy Story 4 is coming to theaters in 2019!; 09/03/2018 – The total compensation is tied to the closing of Disney’s planned $52.4 billion acquisition of film and TV assets from Twenty-First Century Fox and meeting performance targets

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $26.75B and $15.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) by 10,000 shares to 299,300 shares, valued at $50.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brookfield Property Partners Lp (NYSE:BPY) by 571,862 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.61M shares, and has risen its stake in Akorn Inc (NASDAQ:AKRX).

More notable recent Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Macquarie: Diageo Poised For Higher American Sales, Market Share – Benzinga” on December 15, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Diageo Benefits From Rising Spirit Prices – The Motley Fool” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Diageo Is Right To Concentrate On Its Stars – Seeking Alpha” on December 05, 2018. More interesting news about Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “A Deep Analysis Of Diageo – Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Diageo Makes Its Move to Dominate Premium Spirits – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 02, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Focused Wealth invested in 0.13% or 3,923 shares. Moreover, Armstrong Henry H Assocs has 0.16% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Family Capital invested 1.82% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). United Automobile Association holds 1.54M shares. Tower Bridge Advisors invested in 66,880 shares. Westchester Cap Mngmt Inc holds 3.53% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 74,380 shares. Howard Hughes Med Institute, a Maryland-based fund reported 40,000 shares. 635,471 were reported by Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp. 9,320 are held by Brookstone Capital Mngmt. Wills Financial Group Inc stated it has 1.46% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Parkside Bancshares & Tru, Missouri-based fund reported 4,087 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.2% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ramsay Stattman Vela Price Inc holds 2.58% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 63,659 shares. Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.13% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Rhenman And Prtn Asset invested in 0.05% or 3,483 shares.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “What ‘Toy Story 4’ Means For Disney – Benzinga” on June 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “What Wall Street Is Saying About Disney+ – Benzinga” on April 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Is It Too Late To Buy Disney Stock? – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Future of Disney Stock Still Just Comes Down to Streaming – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.