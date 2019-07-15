Tig Advisors Has Trimmed Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding by $13.66 Million; Hecla Mining Co (HL) Holder Great Lakes Advisors Increased Its Holding

Tig Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 63.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc sold 125,332 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 71,368 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.83M, down from 196,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $260.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $144.82. About 3.43 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CHAIRMAN & CEO BRIAN L. ROBERTS SAYS COMCAST WILL BE BEST, TRUSTED OWNER OF SKY; 09/05/2018 – Disney said its strong performance was helped by Marvel’s “Black Panther,” which helped drive 21 percent year-over-year revenue growth for its studio business; 29/05/2018 – “There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing,” Disney CEO Bob Iger said in a tweet following the announcement; 03/04/2018 – Dealbook: Disney Offers to Buy Sky News to Aid Rupert Murdoch’s Bid for Sky; 10/05/2018 – A regulatory filing last month showed Fox initially chose Disney over Comcast in part over fear of regulatory challenges; 05/03/2018 – ESPN’s new boss is likely to be Jimmy Pitaro, a longtime Disney executive; 27/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 08/03/2018 – Disney Investors Offer Say on Executive Pay, and They Dislike It; 15/03/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – ENTERED INTO A CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT DATED 15 MARCH 2018 WITH TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX, INC. AND WALT DISNEY; 06/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney

Great Lakes Advisors Llc increased its stake in Hecla Mining Co (HL) by 10565.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc bought 1.47M shares as the company’s stock declined 38.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.48 million shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41 million, up from 13,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Hecla Mining Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $831.46M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.71. About 2.53 million shares traded. Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) has declined 59.95% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.38% the S&P500. Some Historical HL News: 19/03/2018 – Hecla: Certain Members of Klondex’s Board and Management Team Will Continue on at Klondex Canada; 19/03/2018 – KLONDEX MINES LTD – TRANSACTION IS STRUCTURED TO MINIMIZE DILUTION AND IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE ON MOST IMPORTANT FINANCIAL AND OPERATING METRICS; 24/05/2018 – HECLA NAMES LARRY RADFORD AS COO; 20/04/2018 – DJ Hecla Mining Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HL); 30/04/2018 – HECLA SETTLEMENT RESOLVES CHARGE, W/O ANY ADMISSION OF FAULT; 19/03/2018 – Hecla: Under Deal, Klondex’s Canadian Assets Will Be Spun Out to Its Existing Shareholders; 19/03/2018 – S&P PLACED HECLA MINING CO. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B’; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Places Hecla Mining ‘B’ Rtg On WatchPos On Mines Acqstn; 24/04/2018 – FTC: 20181087: Hecla Mining Company; Klondex Mines Ltd; 19/03/2018 – Hecla: Transaction, Pending Customary Regulatory Approvals and Closing Conditions, Is Expected to Close in 2Q 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 13 investors sold HL shares while 47 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 280.17 million shares or 2.84% more from 272.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Congress Asset Ma owns 1.26 million shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.01% or 1.03 million shares. Great Lakes Ltd Co owns 1.48M shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Merian Invsts (Uk) Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 6.19 million shares. The Nebraska-based Cwm Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL). Balyasny Asset Management Limited Co holds 257,995 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems holds 0% or 505,838 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Co invested in 0% or 49,839 shares. Axa accumulated 0% or 318,300 shares. Lpl Ltd Company stated it has 120,480 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cambridge Invest Research Advsrs Inc holds 0% in Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) or 11,904 shares. Litman Gregory Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 700 shares. Fmr Lc reported 4,012 shares. Sprott holds 0.2% in Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) or 304,381 shares. Css Llc Il owns 23,744 shares.

Great Lakes Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.40 billion and $4.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 7,112 shares to 23,868 shares, valued at $6.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V) by 2,208 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 111,011 shares, and cut its stake in Us Physical Therapy Inc (NYSE:USPH).

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.76 EPS, down 5.88% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.87 per share. DIS’s profit will be $3.17B for 20.57 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.61 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.32% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity.

