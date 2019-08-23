Tig Advisors Has Raised United Technologies (UTX) Holding by $9.52 Million; As Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Price Declined, Saybrook Capital Raised Stake

Saybrook Capital increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 7.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saybrook Capital bought 8,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 122,642 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.25M, up from 114,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saybrook Capital who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $56.08. About 6.50 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO – EXPECT TO SEE CO CONTINUE ADDING TO DIGITAL RIGHTS PORTFOLIO TO DISTRIBUTE ACROSS VARIOUS YAHOO! PLATFORMS, OATH PLATFORMS GOING FORWARD; 20/04/2018 – VZ: DIFFERENCE OF OPINION ON DEVELOPMENT OF E-SIM STANDARDS; 21/04/2018 – AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon have international plans; 12/05/2018 – Verizon customers can donate to support Hawaii disaster relief efforts with text-to-donate campaign; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Revenue Growth at Low Single-Digit Percentage Rates; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verizon Wireless – 03/13/2018 01:49 PM; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Six Classes of GCCFC 2007-GG9; 21/03/2018 – U.S. BUSINESS BORROWING FOR NEW EQUIPMENT FOR FEB WAS $7.7 BLN, UP 31 PCT FROM LAST YEAR; FEB VOLUME WAS UP 13 PCT FROM $6.9 BLN IN JAN – ELFA; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS FILES FOR NOTES OFFER VIA BNPP, DB; 13/03/2018 – Triton Digital® Expands Canadian Sales Team to Further Accelerate the Digital Audio Industry Throughout the Region

Tig Advisors Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 898.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc bought 89,809 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 99,809 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.63M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $123.83. About 1.96M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 22/05/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties and Invesco Real Estate Announce Partnership to Own Collection at UTC in La Jolla, Calif; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies Plans $15 Billion Five-Year U.S. Investment; 04/05/2018 – DANIEL LOEB’S THIRD POINT SAYS HAS BEEN TALKING WITH UNITED TECHNOLOGIES ABOUT “WEAK OPERATING PERFORMANCE”, DISADVANTAGES OF CONGLOMERATE STRUCTURE – LETTER; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES INCREASE IN PRATT INVENTORY TURNS; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – QTRLY EQUIPMENT ORDERS AT UTC CLIMATE, CONTROLS & SECURITY INCREASED 10 PERCENT ORGANICALLY; 02/05/2018 – US News: Exclusive: UTC Set to Win EU Approval for $23 Billion Rockwell Collins Deal; 13/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up; 24/04/2018 – UTX CEO: $50M ONE-TIME PRATT COSTS IN 1Q RELATED TO SEAL ISSUE; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Rapids Gaz: UTC set to win EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Raytheon vs. United Technologies – The Motley Fool” on August 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What United Technologies’ Earnings Mean to Investors – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “More information sought from United Tech, Raytheon – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “With Volatility Set to Explode, 4 Jefferies Value Stocks to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About United Technologies Corporation (UTX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cadence Comml Bank Na has 0.42% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 8,252 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Company Limited has 92,419 shares. Cubic Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested 1.53% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Meristem Family Wealth Lc accumulated 2,514 shares or 0.11% of the stock. First Manhattan holds 0.48% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 644,581 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Lc owns 0.62% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 17,361 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group Limited owns 8,578 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. 16 are owned by Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited. 650 were accumulated by Architects. Klingenstein Fields And Co Limited Liability Company holds 250,068 shares or 1.73% of its portfolio. Janney Cap Lc accumulated 108,343 shares. Schafer Cullen Mngmt stated it has 0% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv invested in 0% or 47 shares. Saturna Capital stated it has 161,209 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Windsor Mngmt Ltd Company owns 2,530 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) – Verizon Dumps Tumblr Two Years After Acquiring It – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verizon: Even Good Doesn’t Yield More – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Verizon joins State Attorneys General in enhanced effort to battle robocalls – GlobeNewswire” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Verizon reports strong 2Q and first-half 2019 results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Goldman Sachs Has 5 Dividend Growth Stocks for Nervous Investors – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 15, 2019.