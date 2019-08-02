Tig Advisors Has Raised Its Genworth Finl (GNW) Holding by $2.15 Million; Letko Brosseau & Associates Increases Position in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc increased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 33.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc bought 747,968 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 2.99 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.42 million, up from 2.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $18.3. About 4.27M shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 13/04/2018 – BT GROUP PLC BT.L – TELEFÓNICA UK LIMITED HAS BEEN ALLOCATED SPECTRUM FREQUENCIES 2350 – 2390 MHZ; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Group Raises Dividend to 10.23C Vs 10.03C; 03/05/2018 – VODAFONE IN TALKS WITH EGYPT TO INVEST IN FIBER INFRASTRUCTURE; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone nears €18bn game-changing Liberty Global deal; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone Close to Announcing Deal to Buy Liberty Global’s European Assets for $23 billion; 27/05/2018 – Business Std.in: DoT may ask Idea to liberalise spectrum held by Vodafone worth Rs 45 bn; 23/05/2018 – Vodafone Borrows $11.5 Billion for Liberty Global Acquisition; 20/04/2018 – VODAFONE ENDS AFRIMAX PACT IN ZAMBIA, CAMEROON, UGANDA; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE ANTICIPATES THAT COMPLETION WILL TAKE PLACE AROUND MIDDLE OF CALENDAR 2019; 24/04/2018 – BHARTI-INDUS DEAL VALUES VODAFONE’S SHAREHOLDING AT $4.3B

Tig Advisors Llc increased its stake in Genworth Finl Inc (GNW) by 244.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc bought 716,852 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The hedge fund held 1.01 million shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.87 million, up from 293,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Genworth Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.91. About 3.12M shares traded. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has declined 12.88% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC -CO, OCEANWIDE AGREED TO A FOURTH WAIVER AND AGREEMENT OF EACH PARTY’S RIGHT TO TERMINATE MERGER AGREEMENT; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH MI CANADA 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN C$115M; 01/05/2018 – Genworth U.S. Life Insurance Adjusted Operating Loss of $5 M Compared to Adjusted Operating Income of $53 M in 1Q of 2017; 27/03/2018 – Genworth: Transaction Approved by Australia Regulator; 07/03/2018 Genworth Mortgage on bankers’ block trade watch list; 27/03/2018 – Genworth: Fourth Waiver and Agreement Extends Previous Deadline of April 1, 2018 to July 1, 2018; 31/05/2018 – New Genworth Website Offers Empathy, Insights to Help Families Navigate the Financial Challenges of Aging; 01/05/2018 – Genworth 1Q Net $112M; 21/03/2018 – Genworth Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Genworth 1Q Adj EPS 25c

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc, which manages about $24.00 billion and $10.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Companhia Paranaense Energ C (NYSE:ELP) by 150,239 shares to 5.30 million shares, valued at $49.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 15,569 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.06 million shares, and cut its stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM).

