Tig Advisors Has Raised Genworth Finl (GNW) Position by $2.15 Million; Rubicon Proj (RUBI) Holder Woodmont Investment Counsel Cut Its Position by $1.24 Million as Share Value Rose

Tig Advisors Llc increased its stake in Genworth Finl Inc (GNW) by 244.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc bought 716,852 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The hedge fund held 1.01M shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.87 million, up from 293,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Genworth Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.23B market cap company. It closed at $4.43 lastly. It is down 12.88% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 09/05/2018 – GENWORTH MORTGAGE INSURANCE AUSTRALIA LTD – GUIDANCE FOR 2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA 1Q GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM A$174.1M; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA NEW ON-MARKET SHARE BUY-BACK OF UP TO A$100M; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH & OCEANWIDE EXTEND MERGER PACT TO JULY 1; 23/04/2018 – DJ Genworth Financial Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNW); 01/05/2018 – Genworth 1Q Net $112M; 17/04/2018 – Genworth Enhances Encompass Integration to Include New Functionality for Contract Underwriting Services; 17/04/2018 – Genworth Financial Schedules Earnings Conference Call For May 2nd; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL – TRANSACTION APPROVED BY AUSTRALIA REGULATOR; 01/05/2018 – Genworth U.S. Life Insurance Adjusted Operating Loss of $5 M Compared to Adjusted Operating Income of $53 M in 1Q of 2017

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Rubicon Proj Inc (RUBI) by 32.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc sold 207,382 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.96% . The hedge fund held 425,784 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59M, down from 633,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Rubicon Proj Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $515.07 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.99% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $9.72. About 1.16 million shares traded or 28.62% up from the average. the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) has risen 160.62% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 160.62% the S&P500. Some Historical RUBI News: 07/05/2018 – Prescott Group Capital Mgmt Exits Position in Rubicon Project; 14/05/2018 – S & T Bank Exits Position in Rubicon Project; 03/05/2018 – Rubicon Project 1Q Loss $27.8M; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT INC ANNOUNCES A HEADCOUNT REDUCTION OF ABOUT 50 STAFF; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT INC RUBI.N SAYS LATEST ACTION FOLLOWS HEADCOUNT REDUCTIONS OF ABOUT 25 STAFF EARLIER IN QUARTER; 29/05/2018 – Rubicon Says It Has Recovered From Initial GDPR Sales Disruption; 29/05/2018 – Rubicon Says It Has Recovered From Sales `Disruption’ of GDPR; 29/05/2018 – RUBICON SAYS AD SPENDING HAS STABILIZED AFTER GDPR `DISRUPTION’; 03/05/2018 – Rubicon Project 1Q Rev $24.9M; 14/03/2018 – Rubicon Project 4Q Rev $31.4M

Analysts await the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.16 earnings per share, up 11.11% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.18 per share. After $-0.15 actual earnings per share reported by the Rubicon Project, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.67% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “14 Top Small-Cap Stocks to Buy Now – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Rubicon Project +1.8% as it nears EBITDA break-even – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Rubicon Project (RUBI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Mid-Day Market Update: ToughBuilt Industries Falls After Q2 Results; iBio Shares Surge – Benzinga” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Rubicon Project – Buckle Up For This Growth Wave – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $557.42M and $384.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 14,400 shares to 15,600 shares, valued at $513,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Actively Managd Etf by 43,286 shares in the quarter, for a total of 296,617 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR).

