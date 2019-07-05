Tig Advisors Has Lowered Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding by $13.66 Million; Seabridge Investment Advisors Boosted Its Rpm International (RPM) Holding by $653,718

Tig Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 63.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc sold 125,332 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 71,368 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.83 million, down from 196,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $254.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $141.82. About 1.99M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Sets July 10, 2018 Special Meeting For Vote On Merger Agreement With The Walt Disney Company; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CONSUMER, INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT IN PACT WITH ESPN; 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox: Bd Recommends Stockholders Vote in Favor of the Proposal to Adopt the Disney Merger Agreement; 13/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ ESTIMATED $349M WEEKEND; 23/05/2018 – The Today Show: #BREAKING: Etihad Stadium has been giving a shock new name, after a massive deal with Disney. #9Toda; 26/04/2018 – An Elegiac Tone as 20th Century Fox Faces a Disney Future; 29/05/2018 – Viacom cable networks will stop airing reruns of ABC’s ‘Roseanne’ – spokesperson; 09/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – MODIFICATION OF EQUITY AWARDS FROM PROPOSED DISNEY & NEW FOX DEALS NEGATIVELY IMPACTED ADJ EPS BY $0.02/SHARE IN QTR; 09/05/2018 – FOX – EXPECT TO RECEIVE U.K. REGULATORY APPROVAL ON SKY TRANSACTION IN A MONTH OR TWO -JAMES MURDOCH, CONF CALL; 03/04/2018 – Fox Says Disney Could Buy U.K.’s Sky News — 3rd Update

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Rpm International Inc. (RPM) by 18.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc bought 11,271 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.96% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 72,212 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.19 million, up from 60,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Rpm International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $61.76. About 113,904 shares traded. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 13.75% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 29/03/2018 – ATLATSA – DURING 2018, RPM, CO TO CONTINUE WORK FOR IMPLEMENTATION OF 2017 RESTRUCTURE PLAN BY FULFILLING TERMS, CONDITIONS CONTEMPLATED IN AGREEMENT; 19/03/2018 – RPM International: Rust-Oleum Group Has Acquired Miracle Sealants Co; 19/03/2018 – RPM Acquires Leader In Tile And Grout Sealer Market; 19/03/2018 – RPM BUYS LEADER IN TILE, GROUT SEALER MKT; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS $1.01; 14/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA – APRIL 2018 RPM 1,712.5 MLN, UP 11.9 PCT; 24/04/2018 – ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM – REMAINING PLACING PROCEEDS WILL BE UTILISED TO FUND RPM’S SHARE OF ONGOING FUNDING REQUIREMENTS IN RESPECT OF BRPM JV’S STYLDRIFT PROJECT; 03/05/2018 – RPM International Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for May. 10; 05/04/2018 – RPM INTERNATIONAL INC RPM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.05 TO $3.10; 12/03/2018 RPM to Webcast Presentation at Gabelli & Co. 9th Annual Specialty Chemicals Conference

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Disney World’s Huge Price Hike Is Great for SeaWorld and Universal – Motley Fool” on June 19, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “4 Dow Jones Stocks Ready to Rise – Investorplace.com” published on June 17, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Internet Stocks to Be Bullish On – Investorplace.com” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Disney extends sequel streak with ‘Toy Story 4’ – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Disney Is Dominating the 2019 Box Office – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $457,888 activity. $4,737 worth of stock was sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N on Tuesday, January 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,029 were accumulated by Coho Ptnrs Ltd. The Connecticut-based Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct has invested 1.77% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Wisconsin Cap Management Ltd Company reported 18,463 shares or 1.83% of all its holdings. 29,452 are held by Liberty Capital Incorporated. Tennessee-based Reliant Invest Mgmt Lc has invested 2.49% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Allstate has 0.49% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 159 were reported by Macroview Invest Ltd Com. Reynders Mcveigh Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 249,618 shares. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas holds 0.54% or 60,880 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Com holds 1.71M shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Mariner Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.42% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Shine Invest Advisory Service has invested 0.17% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mngmt Corporation reported 174,864 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Welch & Forbes Ltd Liability has 75,898 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. 4,925 are owned by Clean Yield Grp Inc.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.76 earnings per share, down 5.88% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.87 per share. DIS’s profit will be $3.16 billion for 20.14 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.61 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.32% EPS growth.

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $689.24M and $299.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spx Corporation (SPW) by 31,471 shares to 86,310 shares, valued at $3.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 54,621 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold RPM shares while 123 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 98.77 million shares or 1.29% less from 100.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Grp Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.05% or 81,350 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank reported 0.02% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Ipswich Invest Management Inc accumulated 4,940 shares. 15,196 are owned by Huntington Bank & Trust. Sequoia Financial Advisors Ltd Liability Co owns 5,704 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 27,056 shares. 1.06 million were accumulated by Northern Corporation. River Road Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 650,646 shares or 0.84% of its portfolio. Cibc Asset Management Inc invested in 4,529 shares or 0% of the stock. Quantitative Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 17,800 shares. 319,352 are held by Deprince Race And Zollo. Cap Management Assoc Ny accumulated 14,650 shares. Utah Retirement System reported 24,430 shares. First Allied Advisory Serv Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) for 10,501 shares. New York-based Park Avenue Securities Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM).

More notable recent RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “RPM International Too Expensive At This Time – Seeking Alpha” on March 25, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “RPM International Sees Tough Times Ahead Despite Record Sales – Motley Fool” published on January 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about RPM International Inc. – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.