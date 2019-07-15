Tig Advisors Has Lifted Position in Orbotech LTD (ORBK) as Valuation Were Volatile; As Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Market Valuation Rose, Natixis Has Lifted Stake

Natixis increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 306.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Natixis bought 561,883 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 745,086 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.77 million, up from 183,203 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Natixis who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $54.72. About 1.23M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 06/05/2018 – Mondelez International to Acquire Tate’s Bake Shop; 06/05/2018 – Mondelēz International to Acquire Tate’s Bake Shop; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS $76M 6.5% NOTES DUE 2031 TENDERED; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez bags sales, profit beat; 15/05/2018 – TRIAN REDUCED MDLZ, WEN, PNR IN 1Q: 13F; 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ HLDRS REJECT ‘SAY ON PAY’; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL TO BUY TATE’S BAKE SHOP; 10/04/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Unveils New SOUR PATCH KIDS® Flavored Ice Pops; 27/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Names Paulette Alviti Chief Human Resources Officer; 16/05/2018 – Mondelēz International Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 per Share

Tig Advisors Llc increased its stake in Orbotech Ltd (ORBK) by 9471.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc bought 1.48M shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.49 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.43 million, up from 15,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Orbotech Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $65.77 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 15, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ORBK News: 03/05/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – EXEMPTION FROM ANY PREMERGER NOTIFICATION REQUIREMENT IN ISRAEL RELATED TO PROPOSED MERGER WITH ORBOTECH; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR TO BUY ORBOTECH, EQUITY VALUE OF ABOUT $3.4B; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR INTENDS TO FUND CASH PORTION OF PURCHASE PRICE WITH CASH FROM COMBINED COMPANY’S BALANCE SHEET; 16/05/2018 – Orbotech and the Institute of Microelectronics (IME) to Develop Advanced Packaging Solutions in Fan-Out Wafer Level Packaging Joint Lab; 19/03/2018 – Chip gear maker KLA-Tencor to buy Orbotech for $3.4 bln; 15/05/2018 – CNH Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in Orbotech; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – TRANSACTION APPROVED BY BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF KLA-TENCOR, ORBOTECH; 19/03/2018 – M&A News [Reg]: Semiconductor equipment maker KLA-Tencor buys Orbotech to find additional sources of growth; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.3% Position in Orbotech; 15/05/2018 – Westchester Capital Management Buys 1.6% Position in Orbotech

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beese Fulmer Mgmt reported 22,110 shares. Glovista Invests Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Brinker stated it has 238,544 shares. Ardevora Asset Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 760,800 shares or 0.99% of the stock. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 918,673 shares. 201,495 are owned by Hl Financial Ltd Liability Corporation. 39.91 million were accumulated by Invesco. Atlantic Union Fincl Bank Corporation owns 6,982 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Moreover, Plante Moran Advisors Limited Liability Corp has 0.14% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Central National Bank And Trust Com has invested 0.01% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). The Maryland-based Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.24% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Davidson Kempner Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 737,500 shares. Cullen Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 26,375 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct reported 1.02% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Fjarde Ap holds 489,206 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “MondelÄ“z International to Transfer Listing of Debt Securities to Nasdaq – GlobeNewswire” on February 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Campbell Soup Company (CPB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 11, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Up 25% in 3 Months on Strong Brands & Savings – Nasdaq” published on April 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mondelez International Appoints Sandra MacQuillan as Executive Vice President, Integrated Supply Chain – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

Natixis, which manages about $15.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 585,890 shares to 133,354 shares, valued at $6.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 41,152 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 778,113 shares, and cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.90 million activity. Shares for $1.40M were sold by Pleuhs Gerhard W. on Wednesday, February 13.