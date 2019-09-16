Tig Advisors Has Increased Its Holding in Ii Vi (IIVI) by $2.63 Million; Bancolombia Adr (CIB) Stock Declined While Genesis Asset Managers Llp Has Cut by $11.76 Million Its Holding

Genesis Asset Managers Llp decreased its stake in Bancolombia Adr (CIB) by 9.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Genesis Asset Managers Llp sold 230,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.50% . The institutional investor held 2.21M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $112.92 million, down from 2.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Genesis Asset Managers Llp who had been investing in Bancolombia Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $49.74. About 171,145 shares traded. Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) has risen 5.66% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CIB News: 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA CFO SPEAKS IN PHONE INTERVIEW FROM MEDELLIN; 04/05/2018 – Bancolombia S.A. Announces Filing Of The 2017 Annual Report On Form 20-F; 31/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Abeona Therapeutics, BanColombia S.A, Aercap Holdings N.V, Kite; 10/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA PLANS TO SELL UP TO COP2T IN BONDS IN COLOMBIA; 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S; 15/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA 1Q NET INCOME COP522B, EST. COP661.37B; 15/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA 1Q LOANS COP149.65T; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA SEES FASTER CREDIT GROWTH AFTER COLOMBIA ELECTION; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA SEES CREDIT GROWTH OF 8%-10% IN 2018: CFO; 02/04/2018 – GRUPO ARGOS SIGNS COP460B 5 YEARS LOAN WITH BANCOLOMBIA

Tig Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ii Vi Inc (IIVI) by 130.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc bought 72,925 shares as the company's stock rose 6.52% . The hedge fund held 128,848 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.71M, up from 55,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ii Vi Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $41.01. About 667,145 shares traded. II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) has declined 5.92% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.92% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.45 in 2019Q1.

Tig Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.62B and $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 28,958 shares to 19,000 shares, valued at $5.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 38.16% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.76 per share. CIB’s profit will be $252.47 million for 11.84 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.21 actual EPS reported by Bancolombia S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.22% negative EPS growth.