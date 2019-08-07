Tig Advisors Has Increased Genworth Finl (GNW) Holding by $2.15 Million as Shares Rose; Gibraltar Capital Management Has Upped Its Holding in Intel (INTC) as Stock Price Declined

Tig Advisors Llc increased its stake in Genworth Finl Inc (GNW) by 244.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc bought 716,852 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The hedge fund held 1.01M shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.87 million, up from 293,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Genworth Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.0101 during the last trading session, reaching $3.9099. About 1.03M shares traded. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has declined 12.88% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 27/04/2018 – Genworth Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Genworth Holdings CDS Widens 45 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 07/03/2018 Genworth Mortgage on bankers’ block trade watch list; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC – FOURTH WAIVER AND AGREEMENT EXTENDS PREVIOUS DEADLINE OF APRIL 1, 2018 TO JULY 1, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Genworth Australia Profit Drops; Announces Buyback; 01/05/2018 – Genworth 1Q Rev $2.12B; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED A$67.4M; 01/05/2018 – Genworth Australia Sticks With FY Guidance; 01/05/2018 – Genworth 1Q EPS 22c; 13/04/2018 – GENWORTH FINL INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 21.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc bought 24,647 shares as the company's stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 138,719 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.45M, up from 114,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $46.68. About 20.71 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 26 investors sold GNW shares while 80 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 306.35 million shares or 3.24% more from 296.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 0% invested in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). 101,300 were reported by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Natixis reported 18,469 shares. Moreover, Heritage Wealth Advsrs has 0% invested in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Moreover, Employees Retirement Of Texas has 0.01% invested in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) for 176,000 shares. Alpine Assocs Mgmt, New Jersey-based fund reported 1.82 million shares. Sigma Planning owns 46,420 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. River Road Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 1.21M shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas owns 0% invested in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) for 779,631 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.03% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Gp One Trading Limited Partnership invested 0% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Guggenheim Cap Ltd Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 17,270 shares. Prudential Fincl accumulated 5.08 million shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has invested 0.01% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW).

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc, which manages about $250.37M and $99.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 63,434 shares to 150,921 shares, valued at $4.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 838 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,967 shares, and cut its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).