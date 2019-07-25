Tig Advisors Has Decreased Its Position in Tronox LTD (Put) (TROX) by $677,600 as Valuation Declined; Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holding Held by Keating Investment Counselors Inc

Keating Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 660.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keating Investment Counselors Inc bought 127,465 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 146,765 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.40 million, up from 19,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $39.77. About 4.27 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500.

Tig Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Tronox Ltd (Put) (TROX) by 48.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc sold 96,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.71% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 100,900 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $785,000, down from 197,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tronox Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.15% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $11.23. About 634,273 shares traded. Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) has declined 39.91% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.34% the S&P500. Some Historical TROX News: 25/04/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (April 25); 07/03/2018 – TRONOX FILES WITHDRAWAL NOTICE IN FEDERAL COURT; 07/03/2018 TRONOX WITHDRAWS CASE AGAINST FTC OVER MERGER CHALLENGE; 20/03/2018 – Tronox Must Respond to Statement of Objections by Early April 2018; 09/05/2018 – Tronox 1Q Loss/Shr 36c; 20/03/2018 – Tronox Gets Pushback from European Regulators on Cristal Deal; 20/03/2018 – TRONOX LTD – CONFIDENT CAN DETERMINE AN APPROPRIATE AND PROPORTIONATE RESOLUTION TO ANY VALID CONCERNS OF COMMISSION; 20/03/2018 – TRONOX LTD – STATEMENT OF OBJECTIONS FROM EUROPEAN COMMISSION DOES NOT PREJUDGE OUTCOME OF INVESTIGATION AND/OR NEED TO OFFER ANY PARTICULAR REMEDY; 10/05/2018 – TRONOX SEES MODERATE APPRECIATION OF TIO2 PRICE; 20/03/2018 – Tronox: Statement Doesn’t Prejudge Outcome of the Investigation and/or the Need to Offer Any Particular Remedy

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.19, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 112 investors sold TROX shares while 1 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 356,894 shares or 99.55% less from 79.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 45,144 shares. Corsair Capital LP reported 267,606 shares.

Analysts await Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 70.97% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.31 per share. TROX’s profit will be $16.02M for 31.19 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.18 actual EPS reported by Tronox Holdings plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -150.00% EPS growth.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $534,290 activity. Neuman Jeffrey N had bought 4,812 shares worth $49,949. $229,000 worth of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) shares were bought by JONES GINGER M. Shares for $100,320 were bought by QUINN JEFFRY N on Tuesday, June 4. 5,000 shares valued at $55,025 were bought by Hinman Wayne A on Thursday, June 13.

